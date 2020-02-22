RANTOUL — Despite a change in leadership, a change in the way things are run in the Rantoul City Schools District is not likely.
Scott Woods, who is currently principal at J.W. Eater Elementary School, said that when he takes over as superintendent Jan. 1, 2022, he intends to run things like his predecessor, Michelle Ramage.
“I don’t believe there is anything out there that needs drastically changed as they stand right now,” Woods said.
Woods was announced as Ramage’s successor this week.
Ramage, who took over as interim superintendent in 2011 while also serving as Thomasboro Grade School superintendent and got the Rantoul City Schools job on a full-time basis in 2013, will stay on through Dec. 31, 2022, to help with the transition.
“It is a long transition plan intentionally so we can continue the great work we have been doing,” Ramage said. “The ultimate goal is to make this transition as smooth as possible.”
Ramage said the plan to retire at the end of 2022 has been the goal for quite some time.
A similar plan was announced in September at Parkland College, where her husband, Tom, is president. Board members voted to promote Vice President Pam Lau to executive vice president and president designate, with the plan being for her to replace Tom Ramage after the fall 2022 semester, when he’ll be 55.
Said Michelle Ramage: “We thought it would be great to go out together.”