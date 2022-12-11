CHAMPAIGN — As her students took their seats in her developmental reading class on the first day of each semester, Pam Lau set her sights on a simple goal as she read off her roster, making notes as each student corrected her pronunciations.
“I wanted students to see that I saw them as individuals, so it was important to learn their names,” Lau said. “I learned very quickly that if students don’t feel a connection to you, they’re less likely to engage with you in learning. And some of the students I had in developmental ed didn’t have very positive prior learning experiences, so it was with some reluctance that they were in a developmental reading class.”
When she took the job in 1995 as a part-time teacher, Lau had no intention of pursuing more than the role she applied for, which involved preparing students for the reading required in other classes. The 27-year ascent that followed, a mountain she’ll summit in January when she takes over as Parkland’s next president, wasn’t a thought in her mind.
In fact, when she heard about the teaching opportunity during a conversation with a fellow congregant after church one day, she knew very little about the American educational system, including the role community colleges play.
Lau was simply looking for work after spending several years as a stay-at-home mom.
“It was truly a part-time gig,” she said. “It was a way to get income.”
In the ensuing years, Lau’s eyes were opened to a system of teaching and learning that she’d never been exposed to as a star student during her rigorous, exam-based schooling as a child and young adult in her home country of Singapore.
College education, she realized, wasn’t exclusive to those who find success in memorization and test-taking.
“I was given opportunities to learn more about the whole concept of teaching and learning and that teaching was not just talking to students, which was how I was brought up,” she said. “The teacher comes in and talks to you, and it was up to us to figure it out. One of the things that I remembered from one of the professional development opportunities here was that if the teacher teaches and no learning has happened, then all you have done is talk. I’ve always remembered that.”
After five years working part-time and three working full-time, Lau took over the developmental reading program, the first in a series of leadership roles she’d take on at Parkland. In 2006, she became the first director for the school’s Center for Academic Success. Four years later, she was named dean of academic services, and in 2015, she became vice president of academic services.
Each time she was promoted, Lau said she was so focused on her current role that she was uneasy stepping into a new one.
“My personal inclination is when somebody says, ‘Do you want to do (this new job),’ I’ll say, ‘No. That’s not what I do,’” she said. “And then somebody else will say, ‘I think you can.’ My mother would say, ‘Don’t be afraid. You can do this.’”
By the time outgoing President Tom Ramage announced his plans three years ago to retire at the end of 2022, his suggestion to designate Lau as his successor was a relatively easy one.
“The announcement was sort of anti-climactic,” Ramage said. “It was, ‘Great. Let’s do it. That’s great for the institution.’ You won’t find anyone who works harder than Pam, or longer hours. Reads everything, provides great feedback, ideas. Supports students, supports faculty in a way that brings them all along — how can you go wrong?
“She’s proven herself. People appreciate her. ... There’s always trauma when leadership changes, especially when there’s a national search and someone may come in from the outside and not know your culture, how you do things. Nobody has concerns about that with Pam.”
❖ ❖ ❖
Growing up on the island city-state of Singapore, which was a British colony for the first five years of her life, Lau went to an English-language school whose curriculum was shaped by the British education system.
“We were schooled to memorize, we were schooled in how to take exams, which has its pluses and its minuses,” she said. “We were very well-disciplined, but maybe not very creative in how we were taught to think. We were taught to take what the teacher gives us and give it all back.”
The race to gain admission into a university was highly competitive. Only 10 percent or so of students, she said, were given that opportunity. She was one of the lucky few. After graduating with honors and receiving a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from University of Singapore, Lau moved to the United States to attend graduate school with a plan of returning to Singapore to teach.
Instead, Lau and her husband, Lawson, had their first child and settled in Champaign-Urbana, where Lawson pursued his doctoral degree from University of Illinois.
Her experience was light when she applied for her part-time position in 1995, which wasn’t atypical for the program, according to Connie Hosier, who led it at the time. Lau, though, took to her new role right away.
“She had a very gentle approach with students. Very patient, low-key, but definitely expresses her opinion,” Hosier said. “Really, anyone who is a learner who likes learning and enjoys helping students who struggle, that’s what I had to see, and that’s what I saw in her. An incredible amount of patience and caring.”
Lau credits Hosier and other colleagues, with whom she spent hours going over reading materials and discussing strategies for teaching such a challenging type of class. The class not only opened her up to new possibilities for the ways students learn, but to the purpose and functions of a community college.
“I came, I drank the Kool-Aid and I stayed, because it was just a completely different way of approaching higher ed, and being able to say, ‘Everyone can actually benefit if they come to us,’” Lau said. “Developmental ed taught me that we take students where they are, regardless of where their background is, and take them to where they want to go. That continues to be a theme.”
❖ ❖ ❖
When Ramage first broached the subject of taking over his job, Lau’s response was typical for her, she said.
“I told Dr. Ramage, ‘Well, Tom, I don’t think I can do your job,’” she said with a laugh. “I usually start off like that.”
Over the next few months, though, she came to realize that she was capable of doing the job, and she wanted to take the opportunity. Designating her as his successor has provided her opportunities to shadow Ramage over the last three years, learning day to day what it takes to do his job.
Of course, the landscape for her new position has changed since 2019.
“Community colleges across the country, we’ve been hit very hard by the pandemic in that many of the students that would normally come to us have stayed away for one reason or another having to do with the pandemic,” she said. “Enrollment continues to be an important thing for us. While we want the students to come, rather than just enrollment, I want the emphasis to be on access.”
For Lau, that doesn’t simply mean adjusting to different learning styles. It means adjusting to the schedules of students who work, or those who are parents or suffer from illness.
Over the last 27 years, she’s learned that students can succeed in non-conventional settings. Now it’s her job to make sure Parkland provides those avenues to success.
“What we are realizing is that there are many people who, while they know we are open access, don’t see themselves as the ones who can take the opportunities that that access provides,” she said. “Our challenge is to go find people — to reach out and say, ‘You do have a place at Parkland.’”