ARCOLA — The man selected to head Arcola Junior-Senior High School beginning next school year said he hopes to be around for a while.
Nick Lindsey, who has served in several capacities in his four years there, including assistant principal, was named to succeed Lisa Sigrist by the school board.
In her 12th year at the helm, Sigrist will retire at school year’s end.
Lindsey, no stranger to East Central Illinois, having grown up in Homer and graduating from Heritage High School, said he can see serving as principal for the long term.
“It’s a place where I want our kids to go to school and be a part of this community,” he said.
Another tie is that his wife, Morgan, a native of Arcola, is a fifth-grade teacher in the community.
Prior to coming to Arcola, Sigrist, 54, served for 21 years at Arthur, where she was a math teacher, athletic director and coach.
What a way to go out for the veteran administrator as the education system continues to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Newton High School graduate said, however, she has lots of good memories of her time at Arcola.
“Some of my favorite memories, of course, are always with the kids,” Sigrist said. “Our students are what make our school. I have so many fond memories of special occasions with the kids from the first day of school to graduation day to the year we won the state football championship in 2015 to the annual Christmas celebration.”
She called Arcola “an absolutely wonderful place to live and work.”
“We have ... a wonderful school with an excellent staff, supportive parents and outstanding community that supports our school. I couldn’t have asked for a better school to work with.”
Sigrist said she is thrilled that Lindsey will be the new principal.
She said he has been invaluable and helped her tremendously.
“It has been a difficult year for a lot of different reasons due to COVID and for me personally because of health reasons,” Sigrist said. “He has made this year go as smoothly as possible.”
The future principal comes in knowing the ropes at Arcola, since he is serving as second in command under Sigrist for 2020-21.
Lindsey, who has also served variously as athletic director, PE teacher, dean of students and head football coach in his four years at Arcola, said he plans to continue to coach football after assuming the principal’s role.
“It’s my passion,” he said. “I enjoy our kids, so it’s what I look forward to most.”
The Purple Riders have not finished with fewer than seven wins in Lindsey’s four years as head coach and last year went 9-3 and made the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
A graduate of Eureka College, where he met his future wife, Lindsey earned a master’s at Eastern Illinois. He taught and coached for seven years in the Unity district before coming to Arcola.
“It’s a special place,” he said. “My wife grew up here, and I came here four years ago. It’s definitely got the small-town community vibe, which is really important to me.”
Regional School Superintendent Kyle Thompson, who heads a multi-county district, including Douglas, said at 33, Lindsey “will be one of the youngest, if not the youngest, principals in the region.”
“He has been preparing for an opportunity such as this for a few years, and I am confident he will do an outstanding job,” Thompson said.
The Lindseys have two children — 5-year-old son, Kendon, and a 2-year-old daughter, Macklin.
He said the pandemic-dampened year has been a challenge, but noted, “It’s also been eye-opening to work with our students and staff and make a plan and carry it out.”
Following retirement, Sigrist said she wants to remain in education. Depending on her health, she hopes to do some substitute teaching.
“I know how badly schools need substitutes,” she said.
Sigrist enjoys gardening, planting flowers and spending time with her family.
She and her husband, Michael, live in rural Arcola.
“I plant a ton of perennials, and I love to can,” Sigrist said. “I can a lot of salsa and freeze zucchini to make bread. I enjoy giving away the things I make.”
Sigrist said she and her husband also enjoy collecting antiques, and she looks forward to returning to attending auctions in person rather than virtually.
The Sigrists have two children, Garrett, who is a senior at Arcola, and Rachel, a sophomore.