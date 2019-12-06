CHAMPAIGN — Two civil-rights groups are challenging the Champaign school district to address racial disparities in student achievement and discipline, 10 years after Unit 4 was released from federal oversight.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Champaign County and the Champaign County NAACP released a letter Thursday saying they were “deeply concerned” about growing disparities in the district since a federal consent decree to improve racial equity ended in 2009.
A decade later, “we would expect to find significant improvement. Instead, tragically for the students and families of Champaign, the situation has deteriorated,” said the letter from ACLU President Carol Spindel and NAACP President Minnie Pearson.
The disparity in English language and math proficiency has widened to a “chasm,” their letter said, citing data showing just 8 percent of black children in Unit 4 schools are proficient in English language arts and 6 percent are proficient in math, compared with 47 percent and 49 percent for white children.
Proficiency rates for black students in Champaign are roughly half the rate for black children statewide, according to 2018 data from the Illinois State Board of Education, they said.
In Champaign, white students are also 7.1 times more likely to take Advanced Placement classes in high school than black students, the letter noted, compared with much lower ratios in Urbana (2.4), Illinois as a whole (1.9) and nationwide (1.8).
The groups blamed poor access to gifted education for black students at the elementary level as a possible factor.Black children are “seriously underrepresented” in Unit 4’s gifted programs compared with white and Asian students, according to information presented in August to the Education Equity Excellence Committee, a panel created under the 2009 settlement agreement to review data on race and ethnicity, student academic progress, discipline rates and graduation rates.
“Our goal is not to reduce access for those groups, but to understand why black students are under-represented and how this disparity can be remedied to benefit all Champaign students,” the letter said.
The groups urged the district to collect clearer data on gifted programs to ensure that it doesn’t contribute to “re-segregation and disparities in educational outcomes.”
In terms of discipline, black students were 5.5 times more likely to be suspended than white students in 2009, according to a federal monitoring report at the time, the letter noted. Last year, that number had grown to 8.7, based on data from the Education Equity Excellence Committee, the letter said.
The groups plan to address their concerns at Monday’s school board meeting.
“We know that Unit 4 has attempted to improve racial equity, but it is clear to both organizations that more effective measures must be implemented without delay,” the letter said.
Superintendent Susan Zola has already responded to the authors and indicated that district officials would be happy to discuss those issues, spokesman John Lyday said Thursday afternoon.
“It’s a very thoughtful letter. We take it very seriously and look forward to having a discussion,” Lyday said.
‘Need a new plan’
Pearson said the groups are willing to work with the district “on anything we can do to enhance these test scores and to improve the district’s report card, too, because this is so important.”
She has talked with administrators about the problems before and said they’re always willing to listen.
“But there needs to be effort put into it. It needs to be measurable. If something is not right and you assess what it is, then what mechanisms are put in place to ensure that this improves? It needs to be everyone working for that vision.”
“Ten years ago, the school district made a promise, and they said they had a plan,” Spindel said. “The numbers show either they didn’t have a plan, or it didn’t work. So clearly, we need a new plan. And the process to develop that plan needs to be transparent and needs to include genuine community input and regular reporting back to the community on progress made.”
The consent decree resulted from a civil-rights lawsuit brought against the district and aimed to reduce racial disparities in achievement, discipline, assignment to special education and participation in gifted classes, among other areas.
“It was getting us to a place where there was communication, collaboration between grade levels, all teachers were on the same page. Parents were being included in their child’s education. Children were given the extra opportunity, depending on their ability or disability, to perform at their level and feel good about the progress that they were making,” she said.
But not everyone bought into the program, Pearson said, and she feared the gains might be reversed once it was lifted. She’s not sure if federal oversight is needed again.
‘High expectations’
The school district needs to work with students, parents, teachers and community members to do whatever is necessary to make sure children achieve and “everybody is working for the same outcome,” she said.
As possible remedies, she said, the district should place its strongest teachers in schools with the greatest need, those who are trained to work with children of diverse backgrounds and “meeting them where they are. And having high expectations is so important.”
“There are children who should be in the gifted or enrichment programs who are not making it into those programs because those expectations are not there for the students,” Pearson said.
Pearson said she understands that students bring serious behavioral and mental health challenges to the classroom.
“I know that there are wonderful teachers, but they are just not prepared to work with the children that we have today,” she said. “And sometimes students are a little bit difficult, but you have to understand you’re a teacher in a public school and you need to wrap around not only the child but the parent and where they come from.
“You have to understand the baggage that they’re bringing — not to let anyone get away with what they shouldn’t be getting away with. They should follow the rules that keep everybody safe. But to understand where the kids culturally are is important.”