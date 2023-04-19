HOUSTON — The pride of Champaign County’s youth robotics team is a 123-pound, four-wheeled contraption with a prehensile arm.
For its noisy nature — “it kind of screams” when it’s rolling around, one student said — the team named it “Siren-Z,” after the Greek mythological creatures that lure sailors with song.
After performing well in regional competitions, the remote-controlled robot and its young crew of creators — more than 30 local middle school and high school students from Ctrl-Z 4096 — are heading to the world championship of their craft: the FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston.
On Thursday, they’ll join a field of more than 600 student teams, coaches and their robot avatars hailing from across the globe in an all-out display of engineering talent.
“It’s like robot Comic-Con combined with the Super Bowl,” Uni High senior Marlow Tracy said.
Ctrl-Z 4096 is the only affiliated robotics squad in the area. Founded in 2011 and made up of students from local schools, the team made it to the world finals in 2018 and 2019.
In the annual FIRST Robotics Competition, student groups have six weeks to build robots that can complete certain physical tasks. This year: Grabbing and placing cubes into slots and cones on pegs, and balancing on a seesaw while opposing and allied robots try to do the same thing.
“There’s a defense aspect to the game, too,” Mahomet senior Laura McNaught said. “So much strategy goes into it.”
Many of the kids discovered Ctrl-Z through word of mouth, or through FIRST LEGO League, a smaller-scale robotics competition for elementary- and middle-schoolers, said coach Adam Pletcher.
(FIRST, the nonprofit that runs the competitions, stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.”)
Longtime coaches, University of Illinois students and professional mentors help the team along the way. But students are completely responsible for designing, assembling, wiring, coding and controlling the robot.
At a regional tournament hosted in Peoria, the local squad’s alliance of teams took first place in the playoffs, even after the robot tipped over in the middle of a match.
“The next day, we turned things around, proving that even if bad things happen during a match, we can fix it,” Mahomet-Seymour senior Reese Pletcher said.
In Cedar Falls, Iowa, the team won the FIRST Impact award, given to the team that best embodied the mission of spreading education around science, tech, engineering and math to young kids.
Ctrl-Z students run the weeklong Summer Youth Robotics Academy (SYRA), with different science and engineering lessons and robotics demonstrations. For the last couple years, the students have partnered with Boys and Girls Club, even showing off their Frisbee-throwing robot a few times.
“A lot of the kids will start out uninterested but over the course of the week get really excited about building robots or doing different activities,” Tracy said. “It’s cool to see that sort of spark.”
Are the competitions completely cutthroat? If one robot breaks, other teams will often help repairs, the students said.
“You get a sense of community being at worlds, everyone’s here because they all love the same things. We all love engineering, robots, STEM, and that’s part of what I love about it, is you make friends on other teams,” McNaught said.
The team has many of its registration fees covered by corporate sponsor Caterpillar, but coaches are fundraising to finance travel expenses to bring its teenage competitors to Houston.
Several of Ctrl-Z’s senior members witnessed the world championships at Detroit years ago, and are excited to return to the raucous, sporty atmosphere.
“We’ve all gotten to know each other over the years on our team, and it’s a lot more fun to go all together,” Central junior Gabe Cook said.