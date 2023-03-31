CHAMPAIGN — In two Thursday evening sessions at the Parkland College gymnasium, roughly 200 Black students from the Champaign and Urbana school districts shook hands with superintendents, garnering certificates and applause for their academic achievements.
Each of them earned the designation of “Rising Star” from their school systems and the Champaign County Community Coalition.
The ceremony is a new recognition for fifth- and eighth-grade African American students who performed at or above standards in statewide testing and attended of 90 percent or more of their school days.
“Often the students that are struggling get most of the attention,” said Community Coalition leader Tracy Parsons. “We wanted to recognize these students, tell them great job and be supportive of their achievement — we have to be very intentional about our support for Black students in the district.”
Awardees were encouraged to pursue advanced classes as they move on to middle school and high school, enrolling in the AVID program plus honors and AP courses where applicable, which are often disproportionately attended by White students.
Champaign Deputy City Manager Joan Walls showed up for the festivities, as did Mycal Turner, an Urbana high-schooler who offered a peer-to-peer message of encouragement.
“Academic success is a measurement and a trajectory of how they’ll do in life, it’s critical to lifelong success,” Parsons said. “Having a group of students that are doing the right thing, we want to recognize them.”
The Rising Stars was organized in part because of local districts lagging achievement among Black students, Parsons said.
“Far too often African American students are isolated and don’t have the confidence academically, so we want to be encouraging,” Parsons said. “We know this isn’t the final stage for them, just a recognition to keep the motivation going.”