URBANA — Her house on Main Street in Urbana may be about 700 miles north of Louisiana, but Vanessa Lane’s home state never really left her.
Her home is still regularly filled with the smell of Cajun cooking, and she and her longtime partner, Larry Lister, host a Mardi Gras party every year.
“My heart’s definitely still in Louisiana even though I’ve lived in a lot of places,” she said. “We love everything local to New Orleans.”
This year, the Mardi Gras parades were canceled because of COVID-19, but the day the parade was called off, New Orleans resident Megan Boudreaux put forth an idea. Instead of parade floats, people would decorate their houses.
“Turn your house into a float and throw all the beads from your attic at your neighbors walking by,” Boudreaux tweeted.
More than 3,000 houses effectively became Mardi Gras parade floats. While most were in the New Orleans area, many Louisiana natives living around the country, like Lane, decided they’d take part as well.
Lane took a photo of her house and drew what she wanted her house float to look like on top of it. Using the purple, green and yellow decorations from her annual party, she decked out her house in decorations of Jan. 6, which is the Epiphany holiday and the official beginning of the Mardi Gras season.
“It was pretty close to the sketch,” she said. “I was surprised. … My main thing was figuring out the most cost-efficient way to do this. Having Mardi Gras decorations from our parties year after year, it was just weather proofing as much as possible, repurposing cardboard and other materials like tarps and I spray-mounted tablecloths.”
Lane decided her float would double as a fundraiser for DREAAM, a Champaign-Urbana organization that offers wraparound services to help kids and young adults in all facets of their lives. DREAAM founder and executive director Tracy Dace decided to teach the students in his after-school program about Mardi Gras for Black History Month as well.
The DREAAM students were originally set to visit Lane and Lister’s house on Tuesday, which was Fat Tuesday, but because of the weather, a large group visited on Wednesday to learn about the annual Carnival celebration.
Ten kids gathered around the house, decked out in Mardi Gras masks, and learned about the origins of the holiday. If they came away with one message, Lane doesn’t necessarily think it needs to be about Mardi Gras in particular.
“We wanted to just help them see a creative way to experience a difficult time,” Lane said. “That’s the main message we want to give them. Even though it’s difficult, we can still find ways to cheer each other up and support each other.”