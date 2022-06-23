MAHOMET — A scarcity of available staff has prompted the Mahomet-Seymour school district to drop its in-house-operated after-school program for elementary students and contract with an outside source.
Beginning the new school year, the program will be operated by the Stephens Family YMCA. The district’s before-school program will be eliminated. By a 4-2 vote, the school board this week voted to contract with the YMCA. Board members Ken Keefe and Colleen Schultz voted “no.” The fee-based after-school program is offered at Lincoln Trail and Middletown Prairie elementary schools.
“We are challenged with finding workers and site supervisors and just running a quality program the way we’d like to run it,” Superintendent Lindsey Hall said. “We had this opportunity to pass this on to the YMCA, which specializes in child care and supporting kids and programming of this type.”
Hall said the time was right. She said the district had offered before- and after-school programming for more than 20 years. The school district will continue to offer a breakfast program for students.
Hall said the reason it’s been difficult to find staff could be due to many factors.
“The environment for hiring is just super challenging,” she said. “Some of our employees did other work in our district. They might have been lunchroom supervisors as well as working for kids club so they could get more hours.
“It’s just a difficult time to find employees. These are not the highest-paying jobs. We feel we were offering a fairly competitive wage, $13 an hour.”
Assistant Superintendent Nicole Rummel said the change is not a reflection on the staff who have worked in the program.
“The program has become more than what we can handle at this time with current staff,” said Rummel, who noted two members of current staff are retiring.
Board President Max McComb said the after-school program isn’t the only area where the district has struggled to fill positions. Staffing problems also exist at the academic level, he said, although it is not as bad as in some other area districts.
McComb said the district needs to focus “on the academic day.”
YMCA Chief Operating Officer Jeff Dobrik said the after-school program will run from school dismissal to 6 p.m.
It will operate with a ratio of at least 10 students to one staff member, with an eight-to-one ratio even more ideal. There will be spots available for 100 students at each of the elementary schools.
Dobrik said a full-time program director will be hired, and 25 to 30 employees total for the program.
The program is expected to cost parents/guardians an additional $1,000 a year due to higher costs.
Dobrik said the starting wage will be $15 an hour.
Spots will be available for those who need financial assistance through Child Care Resource Services or the YMCA scholarship fund.
“Also realizing that different circumstances make it tough for families, in addition to CCRS and YMCA funding,” additional financial help is available.
“Once we have registration and information prepared, we’ll send that to school administrators to send to families in the district,” Dobrik said.
Stephens Family YMCA already offers after-school programs in Philo, Tolono and Heritage Elementary in Homer, and offers a Y on the Fly program to underserved neighborhoods in Champaign and Urbana.
Dobrik said the YMCA would like to begin offering summer programs in Mahomet.
“A lot of our sports take place here at the Y,” he said. “We are exploring there the potentiality of summer camps and summer programs. The big thing we run into is space — what will it allow us to do in a summer camp program.”