MAHOMET — Brains and talent only go so far when it comes to scholastic and extracurricular success. There’s also the hard-work factor.
Cece Abramson and Jonah Singer described their attitude toward class and extracurricular activities at Mahomet-Seymour High School in the same way.
“I’ve worked pretty hard,” Abramson said of her approach.
Added Singer, “I’ve always tried my hardest in school.”
The effort and results have not gone unnoticed. Abramson and Singer were both named to the Illinois High School Association All-State Academic Team.
It marked the first time the school has had two students receive the award in the same year.
They were among 13 male and 13 female honorees of the top academic honor chosen from among hundreds of students throughout the state.
“This is a tremendous honor, and I hope every student who was nominated takes a great deal of pride in all that they have accomplished,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “These students are the embodiment of what it means to take advantage of the entire high school experience.”
Mahomet-Seymour Principal Chad Benedict said Abramson and Singer are both aggressive when it comes to tackling school.
“I think they attack their academics much like they attack athletics,” Benedict said. “They’re both very consistent in their approach. They take it serious, and they certainly put in a lot of time. They’re both very talented academically, but they do maximize their talents by how much they put into it.
“They’re both tremendously hard workers.”
Every IHSA member school was invited to nominate one female and one male student. Nominees needed to possess a minimum 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale after their seventh semester, have participated in at least two IHSA-sponsored sports or activities during each of the last two years and demonstrated outstanding citizenship.
Abramson said she’s made it a priority to be involved in as many honors classes as she could during high school.
“If there’s an opportunity to take an honors class, I take it,” she said.
Her favorite classes: physics and computer science.
The daughter of Tammy and Alan Abramson said she has enjoyed the learning experience and has found the school to be “a community with friends, great teachers, coaches and mentors.”
She has been involved in several extracurricular activities at M-S, including golf, cross country, track, math, Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering and chess teams, Interact Club and serving as a freshman mentor.
The Interact Club has included volunteer work on such projects as can and coat drives, planting trees and Salvation Army bell-ringing.
The freshman mentoring program is a yearlong effort in which upperclassmen help incoming students get acclimated to high school life.
“We get to know them as friends to make them more connected to the school,” Abramson said.
In track, she was a pole vaulter and hurdler — with pole vaulting her passion. She reached the state finals her freshman and junior years.
“It’s something I’ve worked to be pretty OK at,” she said. “Pole vaulting is all about confidence. It’s a mental sport. It’s really key to practice the technique and stay focused. It’s a lot of mental fortitude.”
After high school, Abramson wants to study “engineering of some sort.” She is undecided on a college.
Singer’s favorite subjects include math and science.
“I’m taking computer science right now,” he said. “That’s a fun class. You get to ... solve different coding problems.”
Singer, son of Cathy and Andy Singer, was part of the state champion math team and individually finished fourth and third as a freshman and junior. He’s the “first board” on the school chess team.
He is also part of the Youth in Science and Engineering team that will compete Wednesday at state, as well as a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.
Singer has been a member of the cross country, track, math and chess teams all four years of high school and plays intramural basketball.
“It’s a team made up of our cross-country team that plays other teams in our school,” he said.
Competing at state in cross country and track have provided memorable moments for him.
“It’s really enjoyable to see the whole team improve, being with people and having fun,” he said.
He called being a student during the pandemic “an interesting experience.”
“There was a lot more learning on your own,” he said.
Singer said he did well learning remotely.
“I was able to take on more classes than I would have otherwise,” he said. “I was able to manage my time a little better by doing everything remotely, but it’s tough not to see people in school.”
Singer would like to study electrical engineering or computer science. He has not selected a college.