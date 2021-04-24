MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour school district hosted the first in a series of engagement meetings Thursday night about addressing continued increasing enrollment in the district.
About 75 members of the public turned out at Middletown Prairie Elementary School to hear what the district’s needs are and provided thoughts on where the development focus should be headed.
Mahomet is one of the few communities in Illinois that is bucking the trend of migration out of the state, seeing continued growth over the past few years. That has led to increased enrollment in Mahomet-Seymour schools, and the district now faces some major decisions of how to accommodate that continued expansion.
Damien Schlitt, senior associate for BLDD Architects, presented figures that showed the district has physical needs totaling more than $63 million in its four schools plus its bus barn. Topping the list are the high school ($27.6 million) and junior high ($23.3 million).
Total cost to replace all of the buildings was put at $175 million.
The district was formed in 1949, and prior to 2018, when the first phase of Middletown Prairie School was opened, there had been no new schools built since 1981, when the new high school was constructed. There have been additions and renovations. Between 1998 and 2011, no additional capacity was added.
Enrollment has grown from 2,704 in 2009 to 3,220 this year and is projected to climb to close to 3,600 by the end of the decade.
“The village of Mahomet is one of the few towns that are growing in the state,” Superintendent Lindsey Hall said. “Our enrollment in the school district is also going up. The trend is that areas of the state are leaving Illinois, but people are moving to Mahomet, and part of that is the school district.”
Hall said the junior high (opened in 1961) and Lincoln Trail Elementary (1966) are the “two neediest buildings,” and both are land-locked — unable to expand.
The school board, Hall said, wants public input on how to proceed.
“People wanted to learn more about finances and what our students need,” she said of Thursday’s meeting. “They want to learn more about what the cost is of projects. For major improvements and new buildings, people want to know what will happen to property taxes. Those are all topics that will be addressed in future meetings.”
School districts have two main ways to address issues with facilities. Upgrades/new buildings would likely be funded with property taxes or the county’s 1 percent school-facilities sales tax.
While the district garners about 58 percent of property-tax funds, the tax rate has remained nearly the same from 1990 to 2019 — between $4.50 and $4.75 per $100 of assessed valuation, according to district figures.
Hall called Thursday’s meeting “Chapter 1” of a series. The goal is for final public recommendations to be given to the school board by November.
Hall said there is a sense of urgency to move the projects ahead.
“I really want to balance that; these are really significant decisions that leave a legacy and impact a lot of generations,” she said. “They have to be thoughtful and well informed.”
The group’s next in-person meeting is set for June 8. Before that, there will be virtual meetings from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
At the first meeting, Members of the public were broken into groups that provided suggestions on things to consider in terms of school need.
The table that included Amy Cunningham, Ben Taylor and Jeremy Roark reached the following consensus:
- Improve the inflow and outflow of traffic and create a dedicated drop-off area at Lincoln Trail and the junior high.
- Consider security needs as it relates to children and outdoor access.
- Build for expansion in a growing community, potentially by adding classrooms.
- Access the adequacy of bathrooms and water fountains to accommodate all students.
- Address the issue of hallway size, crowd flow and lockers.
- Consider additional functional learning and breakout spaces.
- Take a good look at commons areas, such as cafeterias.
- Add aesthetic touches with energizing colors and inspirational quotes.
- Take space into consideration for after-school and other programming.