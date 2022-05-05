MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour High School led the area at No. 63 among Illinois’ 673 public and charter high schools in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 rankings.
M-S is the top-ranked downstate school and ranks No. 1,350 out of 17,843 high schools nationally.
Walter Payton College Preparatory High School in Chicago, was ranked tops in Illinois and No. 5 nationally.
“This is a result of years and years and years of excellence,” M-S Superintendent Lindsey Hall said. “It’s not an accident.
“We hire great people. We have a very very supportive communities and families who love our schools. We have incredible students who work hard.”
With an enrollment of 987 students, the school has a 94 percent graduation rate.
Sixty-five percent of students are proficient in math, 59 percent in reading and 43 percent in science. A total of 35.7 percent were gauged college-ready, and 38 percent took at least one Advanced Placement course. Thirteen percent of M-S students are minorities.
Hall said the learning process starts early when children enter the district in either pre-kindergarten or kindergarten.
“The Mahomet-Seymour community supports our schools,” she said. “We expect our kids to work hard. We want to support all of our students with high-quality education so they can go out into the world to be employable citizens and contribute positively to the world.”
Hall said it is when schools and parents partner together that students perform at the highest level.
“That doesn’t mean we are operating perfectly,” she said. “Every school should want to get better.
“We have parents who come to events from kindergarten through 12th grade, and that’s the way it works best,” she said.
The district is a geographically large, spanning 91 square miles. It extends from 5 miles north of Mahomet to the area near Carle at the Fields in southwest Champaign.
Data from the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years and graduation rates from 2019-20 were used to form the 2022 rankings.
The next-highest-ranked schools in the area are Champaign Central at 117, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 124, Centennial at 126, Monticello at 132 and St. Joseph-Ogden at 142.