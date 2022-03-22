MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour school board took two major steps this week when it formally approved placement of a nearly $98 million referendum on the June 28 ballot and hired a new superintendent.
By a 5-2 vote, the board voted to ask voters in three months to approve a tax hike for its plan to deal with overcrowding by building new facilities.
Voting “no” were board members Colleen Schultz and Meghan Hennesy.
Ken Keefe, who voted against the proposal in February, joined with Sunny McMurry, Justin Lamb, Jeremy Henrichs and Max McComb in backing putting the referendum on the ballot.
The money will fund construction of a new junior high school south of Middletown Prairie Elementary School as well as additions/renovations to Middletown Prairie and Lincoln Trail elementary schools and Mahomet-Seymour High School.
It would also include moving the transportation building from Lincoln Trail to south of Middletown Prairie. All-weather track and field facilities and baseball and softball fields would also be constructed at the junior high and high school.
Voters will be asked to approve a tax increase of 94 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That would see the owner of a home assessed at $300,000 paying about $884 more a year in property taxes.
Schultz said she did not favor the proposal, having heard “a lot of opposition due to increasing property taxes so much without being able to address all the needs of students.”
“Mahomet is a town which a lot of people are blessed with wealth,” Schultz said, “but for people in the middle class and below, a 20 percent-per-year increase in property tax” is a significant hit for their household.
Schultz is also concerned whether other classroom projects would be diminished if the junior high project should go over budget.
Architect Damien Schlitt said there are ways to control the project and make decisions as they arrive. He said once a contractor signs a contract, they are bound to that price, despite extra costs that might arise.
Resident Doug Higgins also spoke out against the tax increase, citing rapidly rising inflation in all sectors.
Superintendent Lindsey Hall said earlier that a majority of surveys returned by the public favored the school expansion/renovation plan.
But Higgins said he didn’t know anything about the proposal until reading about it in The News-Gazette.
Higgins said he spoke with six of the 10 households on his block, and they hadn’t heard about it either.
Higgins said alternative plans needed to be presented to the public.
District resident Jill Kellner said she was disappointed that two school board members were not willing to participate in the process or meet with Bulldog Blueprint committee as witnessed by their questions at school board meetings.
Resident Erik Henriksen said regarding the referendum, “This is a beautiful building, but the paint is hardly dry and we’re going to take it to the taxpayers.”
He said there needs to be some way for the school district to “charge a little more” ahead of time and develop an escrow account for such future major expenses.
New superintendent approved
There was no dissension in the selection of Kenny Lee as the district’s new superintendent. The board voted unanimously to hire Lee, who will begin his duties July 1.
A native of Paxton, Lee has spent the last six years as superintendent of the Minooka High School district, southwest of Joliet.
McComb, who is president of the Mahomet-Seymour school board, said he has had the opportunity to speak with people in different positions around the state, “and everyone that has run across Dr. Lee in the past has nothing but tremendous things to say about him.”
Lee said he has been taken aback by the text messages, phone calls and emails he has received since it was announced last week he had been recommended for the job.
Lee said he is glad to be back in central Illinois and a K-12 setting.
He will succeed Hall, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Public comments
Responding to a call for the board to revisit the district’s diversity policy, Henriksen and fellow resident Mark Thompson both voiced their opposition, with Henriksen saying while everyone should be treated with kindness, he didn’t believe the district needs “to promote any agenda.”
Thompson was more blunt, calling the LGBTQ agenda “perversions.”
Both also said copies of the textbooks used in M-S schools should be available in the library for parents to go through.
Thompson also decried a decision by “two people” not to allow public comments on the Youtube video of Mahomet-Seymour school board meetings.
Residents Martha Mills and Valena Hedin both encouraged the school board to work toward a more inclusive environment and educate staff.
“LGBTQ students exist in every school,” Mills said.