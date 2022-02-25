MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour school board narrowly voted Tuesday to put a question on the June 28 ballot asking voters to approve a $98 million project to upgrade school facilities.
The board also discussed upcoming interviews for successors to Superintendent Lindsey Hall, who will retire at the end of the school year.
During a two-hour open session that primarily dealt with the referendum, the board voted 4-3 in favor of sending it to voters. It is expected to approve the final wording of the question on March 21.
Board President Max McComb said members Ken Keefe, Colleen Schultz and Meghan Hennesy voted against the proposal.
“They really felt that more effort should have been spent to consider more options,” McComb said.
Voting in favor were McComb, Sunny McMurry, Jeremy Henrichs and Justin Lamb.
“This is the culmination of considerable time and effort by the community, and we’re really excited by the plan,” McComb said. “We’ve heard from lots of folks. They understand that we need to add capacity to the district. Our taxpayers get that.
“We continue to grow as a district. We have a fantastic school district, and people want to be here and be part of it. The bad news is it has taxed us for space in all buildings but especially the junior high.”
McComb said he believes there is “solid community support” for the plan: “Nobody likes their taxes raised, but I think people get it.”
If approved, the tax increase would fund a project that would see construction of a new junior high school and additions and upgrades to the high school and the district’s two elementary schools.
The owner of a home assessed at $150,000 would pay about $442 more in real-estate taxes annually.
Six finalists for superintendent
McComb said the number of superintendent candidates has been narrowed to six, and all will be interviewed in the coming days.
“Interviews will happen over the next two weeks,” he said, and will be closed to the public.
The search firm Education Leadership Solutions is managing the district’s search.
McComb said the board is pleased with the six finalists. He hopes to have the process completed in March.
Hall, 58, has served as superintendent for four-and-a-half years. Her first administrative post was as assistant principal and athletic director at the junior high school. She was later promoted to principal, a position she held for eight years.
She also served as superintendent of the Morton school district before returning to take the top post in Mahomet.