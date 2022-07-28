MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour school board members are wasting little time trying to figure out how to proceed in the wake of voters turning down a $97.7 million tax increase proposal last month.
The board has put out a questionnaire asking people how it should proceed.
District Superintendent Kenny Lee said the questionnaire, which was put online last Thursday, had about 850 responses as of Tuesday.
“I anticipated good responses as a result that we have a community that’s engaged. Our parents are engaged,” Lee said.
Questionnaires will no longer be accepted after Friday.
None of the questionnaires were mailed.
“We didn’t have enough time, in trying to gather some information, to send out a mailer,” Lee said. “There’s a portion of the population that we’re not going to reach.”
The school board will hold a study session Monday, and the results gleaned from the questionaire will be among the topics.
Lee called it “a work in progress.”
Voters defeated the proposal by a 68 percent margin. Passage would have meant the owner of a house valued at $300,000 would have paid $884 more a year to the school district.
The state of the economy is one reason members of the public have told Lee they voted against the proposal.
“We also received some feedback that the ask was too much and needed to be pared down. There was also feedback that maybe other buildings should have been considered, meaning other grade levels. It really ran the gamut,” Lee said.
The questionnaire asked participants whether they voted in the June 28 election.
Part of the questionnaire asked them to rate statements from 1-10 on why they might not have voted for the tax increase — statements such as “tax increase was too much” or “uncertainty of the economy” or “proposal was more than what we needed right now.”
It also asked those who voted “yes” on the proposal to rate from 1-10 why they did so, including statements such as “a good plan to address enrollment growth” or “a solid long-term investment for the community” or “the junior high is worn out and needs to be replaced.”
Respondents were also asked whether they might favor or oppose moving ahead with a different option — one being a phased-in approach with building a new junior high now for an estimated $60 million, projected to open in fall 2025 with remaining space needs to be addressed in the future.
Also, build a new high school now, projected to open in fall 2026 for an estimated $160 million, and convert the current high school to a junior high.
Another is to build a new grade 3-5 building to open in fall 2025 for $45 million, temporarily split the junior high into the current junior high and Lincoln Trail buildings, which would likely require an addition of either the first or second options in a few years.