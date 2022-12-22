MAHOMET — A Mahomet-Seymour school board member who has listed his house for sale has been told he must resign because he has moved out of the district to which he was elected.
The board member, Ken Keefe, disagrees and refused to leave his seat at this week’s regular meeting.
District regulations require the board to consist of four members living inside Mahomet Township and three living outside the township.
Keefe was elected as an out-of-township member but moved inside the township, board President Max McComb said. Another out-of-township board member, Jeremy Henrichs, also recently moved into the township, but he agreed to resign and was not present at the meeting.
Keefe said McComb is “trying to act outside of his authority.”
“If he would like to go through the proper legal channels, go ahead,” Keefe said, adding the regional superintendent of schools is the only one who can tell him to step down.
The district’s attorney, Shelli Anderson, appearing via Zoom, said that is not correct.
“If a board member ceases to be a resident of the district in which he was elected, there is a vacancy in the seat,” Anderson said. “There does not need to be removal. You don’t need to go to the regional superintendent.”
Anderson said Keefe indicated he “was in the process of moving, and when he moved out of that home, he would concede. By all accounts, he has moved out, because the home is vacant.”
The issue became a debate between what appeared to be two factions on the board, with members Colleen Schultz and Meghan Hennesy siding with Keefe while Sunny McMurry agreed with McComb.
McComb said school code requires that Keefe step down. He said after examining the regulations, he sent letters to both Keefe and Henrichs informing them of that.
“It’s school code; it’s not like we’re making this up,” McMurry said. “I appreciate that Jeremy was honorable” agreed to resign after realizing that he had moved outside the district to which he was elected.
McComb said when Henrichs moved to a new home, both McComb and Henrichs thought he was still living outside the township, but further examination revealed that wasn’t the case.
Schultz said the difference is Henrichs had sold his house, but Keefe hasn’t.
McMurry countered regarding Keefe’s residence: “It’s not his primary residence. There are pictures all over MLS (a real-estate listing service), and people wanting to make offers.”
Keefe continued to maintain he is a resident of the district where he was elected and said he’d like to know where the “boundary is between residency and non-residency.”
He said a former school board member moved to Florida but didn’t resign from the board until five days before closing on their house in the Mahomet-Seymour district. McComb said he doesn’t know to whom Keefe was referring.
As the debate heated up, Hennesy asked McComb if he had more than one home. McComb said he did, but he residents in the Mahomet school district 80 percent of the time.
“There’s a big difference between a vacation home and the primary home of residence,” McMurry said.
Hennesy countered, “It’s interesting how it applies to some people and not others.”
Keefe remained seated at the board table during the meeting, McComb said, and tried to vote on motions, but his vote was not recorded.
McComb said he will accept the names of individuals willing to be appointed to replace Keefe and Henrichs.