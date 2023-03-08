MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent Kenny Lee told school board members at Monday night's study session that he will present an anti-bullying program for the board to consider adopting.
Lee and board members heard from the public as well as educators about bullying and possible remedies. Lee said the program he will present will be developed by an outside source.
The board reviewed the district’s policy as it relates to bullying, including who handles complaints, ranging from assistant principal to complaint manager or “designee” and how they are dealt with, including school social work services, restorative measures, social-emotional skills building, counseling, school psychological sources and community-based services.
The only member of the public who spoke, Katrina Roberts, said while the policy manual indicates the district will investigate bullying for steps required with every report, “this is not being done.”
“The numbers you came up with prove it’s not being done,” Roberts said.
She said she knows of retaliations by individuals against those who have reported bullying and doesn’t believe restorative measures are being implemented.
Roberts said she believes the district has a good policy but is not following it.
“I’ve been told many times I’m wasting my time talking to Dr. Lee and the board about bullying,” Roberts said. “I might be, but I will never stop standing up for those who can’t stand up for themselves for fear of retaliation.
“I may be just one person, and what can one person do? But perhaps you’ve heard of Erin Brockovich.”
A whistleblower, Brockovich successfully sued Pacific Gas & Electric on behalf of Hinkley, Calif., for contaminating the city’s drinking water. The story was turned into the 2000 film of the same name starring Julia Roberts in the title role, for which she won an Oscar.
In February, 13 members of the public spoke out against bullying problems in the district and implored a change in how the problem was being addressed.
Mahomet-Seymour’s bullying policy defines various types of bullying, from physical to verbal to those on social media.
Bullying takes place at various locations on school grounds and on school buses, “but the two lowest-scoring locations for students to feel safe are the hallways and the restrooms,” with the restrooms ranking lowest, Lee said.
In one case, a mother, stepfather, their two students and a support person/advocate reported a complaint against a student and both parents.
In another case, parents and a student filed a complaint last fall against eight classmates.
Two cases of an employee filing a complaint against a fellow employee were reported.
The report indicates methods to commend or acknowledge students who demonstrate appropriate behavior. That includes providing reinforcing, clear and specific feedback on academic and social performance, celebrations for goals met, music Fridays, good-news notes, Bulldog bucks and positive-behavior reinforcement.
Lee said staff and family observations at school need to be utilized to a greater extent.
The district needs to “seek ways to ensure that all of our students and families are aware of reporting options,” Lee said, and asked, “Do we need to ‘market’ our online reporting form?”
Lee said the district needs to make sure to circle back to ensure that all parties are aware the issues have been processed after a complaint has been filed.
“Making this clear would assist in some complainants” that feel their report was not processed.
Lee recommended greater presence in hallways and said there needed to be discussion on ways for students to feel safer in restrooms without invading student privacy.
Lee said it has been suggested students don’t report bullying because they don’t feel anything will be done, and that “employees hear verbal bullying and ignore the statements.”
Board member Megan Hennesy said one teacher who has been “in the district for decades” told her they had never received any training with respect to bullying.
“There seems to be quite a disconnect from what we think we’re doing and what we’re actually doing to provide tools for staff, students and parents,” Hennesy said.
She said she feels frustrated because she doesn’t see much progress in a change of action that will remedy the problem.
“I’ve gotten more calls than I can count on my fingers with respect to the public seeing these numbers here, and they just don’t believe them,” she said. “What we’re doing is not working. The only time I hear that it’s working is in this room.”
It was suggested that one disconnect might be the language being used.
“We’re talking about bullying, but there’s a whole subset of infractions that we’re not talking about,” one person said. “Those other infractions would probably fall under the ‘behavior’ category.’”
Board members said teachers and staff need to be fully supported.
Board member Kyle Jordan gave some possible courses of action the district could consider, including a seminar where conflict resolution is discussed; guest speakers, possibly well-known athletes; and peer-mentoring groups.
“I would like to know more about that and have kind of an outreach to different students,” Jordan said.
Board member Justin Lamb mentioned "our staff and teachers. They’re awesome. They love kids, and they want what’s best for them."
“Just like a lot of bad things are underreported, some of the good things probably are as well,” he said.
Hennesy said rewarding positive behavior could be a good approach.
“How do we get the students involved, because the students are going to be the ones that perpetuate the change," she asked.