MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour school board will have a packed agenda Monday as it discusses dealing with bullying in schools and making more room for students with the addition of more portable classrooms and reconfiguration of existing space.
Thirteen people brought up the problem of bullying during the public-comment portion of last week’s board’s meeting.
“Bullying is an issue. It’s always been an issue, and we look for ways to make that better and improve,” board President Max McComb said.
Superintendent Kenny Lee said the topic had been scheduled to be part of the agenda prior to the comments being aired.
“In December, the board asked me to take a look at our data and such in regard to bullying, and I’ll come back to the board with data and any recommendations,” Lee said.
Summarizing the often-emotional comments expressed by those victimized, Lee said, “Some people were talking about their experiences when they were students. They shared their personal experiences, and getting to know more information about (the problem) will help us to try to make a great place better.
“Unfortunately, we have bullying in every area of life. We will try to make it as (minimal) as possible.”
Lee said he hasn’t seen any indication bullying is on the rise in the district, “but that’s not to say it isn’t.”
McComb said board members have been told that some victims don’t report being bullied.
“Often, I guess people don’t feel comfortable reporting. We want to try to break down those barriers,” he said. “There are anonymous ways to report. There is a bullying hot line set up. We try to make it as easy and non-threatening as possible.”
In addition to the online reporting mechanism, Mahomet-Seymour receives discipline data in its school-management system.
In recent years, cyberbullying has become more common across the globe — Lee said it likely increased during the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee said of those who spoke last week, three were former students who talked about their experiences, and some were parents of students currently in school or parents of former students. Several others from the community also spoke.
Monday’s 7 p.m. meeting is open to the public, and there will be a time for public comments.
Lee said the board will look at ways the district can continue to provide professional development that may help better identify behaviors “as ways to look at how can we implement restorative practices further. There’s always an opportunity to do investigation.
“With the aggressor, whether physical or cyber, you want to ask those questions of ‘What happened? and ‘What do you do to restore’ the relationship,” he said.
Restorative practices involve discipline, after which an attempt is made to “go back and strengthen those relationships” between perpetrator and victim.
Two principals are in charge of student discipline and are trained in restorative practices. The district also has a school resource officer.
Finding more space
Also Monday, board members will consider expenditures of more than $490,000 for the lease and setup of two additional portable-classroom buildings and retrofitting a multi-purpose room into a gymnasium.
The action is being proposed to help remedy overcrowding in Lincoln Trail Elementary and Mahomet-Seymour Junior High.
In both June and November, voters turned back proposed tax increases to fund the construction of new buildings.
Voters rejected a $97.9 million tax hike in June. If approved, it would have resulted in construction of a new junior high and bus barn and additions/upgrades to Middletown Prairie and Lincoln Trail elementaries and Mahomet-Seymour High School.
In November, voters turned down a smaller tax-increase proposal of $59.4 million to build a new junior high on an approximately 30-acre site south of Middletown Prairie.
Proposed work at Lincoln Trail to be discussed Monday would cost $264,283, with all but $60,000 of that involving leasing and preparing a portable building that would be one large classroom.
It includes an estimate of $72,972 for site work, $65,268 to lease the building for three years, $58,660 for delivery and setup and $7,383 for technology.
The estimated $60,000 cost would pay for converting a multi-purpose room to a gymnasium.
Lee said half of the old gym is used as a music room and half as a multi-purpose room.
“To convert it back to the old gym so we have space for the mandated requirement of minutes for P.E., we would have to modify it,” Lee said. “We would take down a temporary wall and raise the ceiling” and adjust the lights, heating and cooling.
Instructional activities would be moved to the portable building.
At the junior high, where the district is already using portable housing for two classrooms, an additional two-classroom portable would be brought in at an estimated cost of $229,227.
That includes an estimated $84,944 for site work, $69,768 for a three-year lease, $64,597 for delivery and setup and $9,918 for technology.
The junior high staff has had to be creative to find classroom space. Five classrooms, for instance, have been divided in half with temporary walls to create more classrooms or storage areas.
One former storage room has been transformed into a special-education classroom. A “mat room” — also called a “wrestling room” — is used for several hours a day as a classroom, as is the cafeteria.
“Our staff’s wonderful,” Lee said. “They make do. Our staff is resilient, and they keep on working at it and taking care of business.”
Lee said enrollment has held steady since the fall, although long-range projections call for an uptick. Lee said earlier that enrollment in the district is 6.5 percent higher this school year than 2021-22.