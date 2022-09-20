MAHOMET — A tentative agreement was reached Tuesday night between the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association and the school board.
The contract now goes before union members and the school board for separate ratification votes.
Union spokesman Cam Zindars, in a prepared statement, said the tentative agreement “truly puts Mahomet-Seymour students first.”
“We are so grateful to all the parents, community members and students who have supported us during this process,” Zindars said. “The next step is to bring this agreement to our membership for a vote.”
School board President Max McComb said the agreement with the union “is the result of months of hard work and compromise by both parties.”
“We believe the agreement is fair to everyone involved,” he said. “We continue to have tremendous respect and appreciation for all our teachers and district staff, and we look forward to moving ahead together.”
Tuesday’s negotiating session was the 15th overall and the eighth with a federal mediator.