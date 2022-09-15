CHAMPAIGN — The union representing teachers and educational staff at Mahomet-Seymour schools has voted to authorize a strike if it isn’t able to agree to a contract with the district’s school board.
Members of the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association voted “overwhelmingly” Tuesday night to give leadership the authority to call a strike. They’ve been working without a contract since June 30.
The union hasn’t set a date to strike — several legal steps remain before it’d become an option.
“The Board of Education remains hopeful that a contract will be ratified prior to a work stoppage occurring,” said Max McComb, president of the Mahomet-Seymour board of education.
The employees’ union and district have met to bargain more than 15 times, the last six with a federally appointed mediator, over the last five months. The parties are working through the federal mediator assigned to the negotiations to schedule additional meeting dates, McComb said.
After 82 percent of voters in the union soundly rejected the district’s latest contract offer, the district initiated the public posting process, where each party publicly spells out the terms of their latest offer. (The district’s is available on the school website.)
Many of the remaining gaps in negotiations, the union says, stem from the district’s rising enrollment. The district has grown by more than 400 students in the last 15 years, up to about 3,200 students today — it expects to enroll 3,500 by the end of the decade.
The union has proposed class-size targets and limits, which would call for additional staff help or compensation if exceeded, at 20 students in kindergarten classrooms; 24 students in first through third grades; 26 students in fourth and fifth; and 27 students in sixth through eighth.
“I’ve taught in three different districts, this is by far the largest class sizes I’ve had,” Zindars said. “Our district is unique where we’re busting at the seams; we’re growing tremendously.”
The district’s take: “While we are open to continuing discussion if class-size issues arise, we are reluctant to add language to a negotiated agreement that would dictate class size.”
According to the union’s and district’s most recent four-year contract proposals, there are still gaps in desired compensation for staff.
- For certified staff, (including teachers), the union proposed 5 percent annual raises; the district offered 4.25 percent raises.
- For paraprofessionals, the union asked for $1.50-an-hour raises; the district offered 7 percent raises.
- For custodians, educational office personnel and transportation staff, the union asked for $1.50-an-hour raises, with 5.75 percent more in year four; the district offered $1.25-an-hour raises.
The MSEA wants to use part of the district’s newly received $1.48 million in evidence-based funding from the state board of education to help pay for these raises.
The Mahomet-Seymour school district proposed a $5,000 hiring bonus for any new staff considered “difficult to hire,” in consultation with the MSEA.
“We believe that retention is recruitment,” Zindars said. “We believe focusing on making the people already giving to their district, keeping them happy and retaining them and making them feel appreciated goes a long way toward recruiting other people into our district.”
The union also wants the guarantee from the district that a school administrator will be in each of the buildings at all times during the school day for safety reasons, along with additional plan time for teachers, though Zindars thinks the parties are “getting close” on that item.
“The last thing anyone in the union would want is to have to go to a strike; we’re willing to do anything on our end to come to an agreement with our board,” Zindars said. “All of these things we brought up as our main issues, our inabilities to come to an agreement, all tie back to the experience the students are having when they walk into our buildings.”