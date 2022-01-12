MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour school board has gotten down to business in finding a successor to Superintendent Lindsey Hall, who is retiring at the end of this school year.
“You always look for someone who wears a cape and can leap tall buildings in a single bound,” school board President Max McComb joked.
On Monday night, the board had its first meeting with its consultant, Illinois-based Education Leadership Solutions.
Representative Richard Voltz discussed the timeline to hire a new superintendent and “the characteristics we thought we would look for,” McComb said.
Among the attributes the new leaders must have will be the ability to work well with staff and the community, a good education background and the willingness to move to the community.
The board spent about two hours of its more-than-three-hour meeting in discussions with Voltz.
“Basically, we just looked at characteristics we are interested in — leadership skills and communication skills,” McComb said.
The school board also wants to hear what parents, support staff and community members have to say and will send out a survey asking for input on the type of person the board should hire.
The survey is one segment of a 17-point search timeline, with the final action — signing a contract with the new hire — set for March 21. McComb said last month he would like to see a new superintendent hired before spring break.
Samples of the survey will be presented at Tuesday’s board meeting.
McComb said the job was posted in December, and the district has been receiving applications. Feb. 4 has been set as the deadline to submit them, with Feb. 7 the deadline for having survey data reviewed.
Candidates eligible for interviews will be contacted by Feb. 23. Initial one-hour interviews will be held in late February, with interviews of two to three finalists set for March 5. A contract offer and negotiations would be conducted two days later.
Hall announced in early December her plans to retire at the end of the current school year — a year sooner than originally planned.
Hall has served as superintendent for the past four-and-a-half years, having returned to Mahomet from Morton, where she served as superintendent.
Among her stops during her education career was Mahomet-Seymour Junior High, where she served as assistant principal and athletic director. She became principal there three years later, a job she held for eight years until 2005, when she and her family moved to DeKalb, where she was named principal of DeKalb High School.