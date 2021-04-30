MAHOMET — The village board this week approved the purchase of two properties, one of which could one day be home to recreational facilities, and gave the thumbs up to a new school resource officer and the hiring of an 11th officer for the community.
Village President Sean Widener said the village will buy a 19-acre tract in southeast Mahomet from Vertical Tower Partners LLC for $350,000. The property is valued at $600,000, and Widener said the company cut $250,000 off the price. In turn, the village will name a future project after the company.
The village also bought three parcels downtown for $300,000 from Mills Property Group.
For the southeast property, Widener said the village has been wanting to expand recreational opportunities since a 2013 survey indicated more are needed, including a swimming pool and indoor space.
“Ever since, we’ve been saving money where we could look into land acquisition,” he said.
Widener stressed that the work won’t happen overnight.
“I think we are very realistic about a timeline,” he said. “I think what we’re saying is, ‘This is the next step. Please be patient.’ We’re looking at a pretty significant (cost). It will take a sizable funding stream for that, maybe a bonding referendum to build that.”
He said the village will also look into grant money.
The community is also looking into extension of Mahomet Road, which would run from Illinois 47 on the west side of town east to Prairieview Road, which connects with U.S. 150 and Interstate 74. The east portion of Mahomet Road will front the 19 acres for the recreation project.
For the downtown property, the village bought two houses and open land to fulfill one of the key features in its downtown master plan.
The project will include improvement of the alley behind Main Street. The village also hopes to make the area available for the startup of additional businesses or the construction of townhouses — “a pedestrian- friendly environment, perhaps appealing to young professionals,” Widener said.
New school resource officer
The board voted to approve the hiring of Paulo Alfonso to succeed Bill Ward as school resource officer for the Mahomet- Seymour district.
Police Chief Mike Metzler said while the resource officer’s office is at the high school, the position serves all the schools in the district. Alfonso’s duties will commence the beginning of the next school year.
Ward is being promoted as the department’s second sergeant. He has served as school resource officer since the program began in 2018 under a three-year agreement. A new agreement has been approved.
“In August, our deputy chief is retiring, and rather than replace him, we’re going to have two sergeants,” Metzler said, noting Ward will work evenings.
Alfonso will be paid $71,125, with the school district paying 75 percent ($53,343) and the village the remainder ($17,781).
M-S Superintendent Lindsey Hall said the program has worked well.
“If one reads the agreement between the school district and village of Mahomet, it’s important to note that purposefully, the first goal of this program is about building trusting relationships,” Hall said. “Officer Ward has been amazing in this position for the past three years, and moving forward, we’re looking forward to working with Officer Alfonso and welcoming him to our school district.”
Additional officer approved
The board also formally approved the hiring of an additional police officer, bringing the total number to 11.
Village Administrator Patrick Brown said the board approved the additional officer last year and passed the formal resolution this week.
Metzler said the added manpower is needed as Mahomet continues to grow.
“We’re getting busier. That’s part of the reason,” he said. “The territory and the population is expanding.
“It seems our activity level over the past several years has steadily increased. Some of it is self-initiated activity. I think some of that has to do with things that are happening in the community. Some of it is migrating this way from Champaign-Urbana, slowly but surely.”
The village hired Nick Pulkrabek as a patrolman. He will graduate from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute on Thursday, then begin field training with the department.