CHAMPAIGN — Wanted: Up to eight dual-lane, touchless security systems that provide rapid or “express” use by staff and students for security screening purposes at Central and Centennial high schools.
Due date: Bids must be submitted by 10 a.m. next Thursday, with an estimated completion date of “as soon as reasonably possible.”
Those are the highlights of Unit 4’s 10-page request for proposals for metal detectors for its two high schools, which officials wish they didn’t have to issue.
“It’s time,” Superintendent Shelia Boozer said. “It’s a new day that we’re living in, unfortunately.”
While some of the logistical details are yet to be worked out, here’s a look at what we do know about the security upgrades coming no later than the end of November to Central and Centennial after school board members approved them Monday night.
How prevalent are permanent metal detectors in Illinois schools?Not very. The list of public school districts that don’t have them in place includes Bloomington, Decatur, Kankakee, McLean County/Normal and Rockford.
Springfield doesn’t have permanent detectors but does own “handheld metal detector wands that we utilize as needed,” district spokeswoman Bree Hankins said Tuesday.
Peoria’s three public high schools have had metal detectors for three years after using them here and there, primarily for football and basketball games.
“We also do wanding following the walk through the metal detector,” district spokesman Thomas Bruch said.
Joliet’s high schools first began using metal detectors in 1999, when the district ordered seven portables. But while they’ve been proven to deter gun violence, they don’t solve all types of violence — about 70 students were reportedly suspended in the first month of this school year for altercations in the hallways.
Outside of airports and courthouses, the greatest concentration of metal detectors in Illinois may be found in the Chicago Public Schools system, which two years ago invested $2.4 million in replacing the detectors and X-ray machines students walk through.
The Windy City was one of the early adopters of the technology in schools, adding its first few dozen in the early ’90s, a decade after Detroit and around the same time as Los Angeles.
What will be the cost to the district?A lot less than some of the other amenities attached to the refurbished-by-referendum Central ($102.7 million) and Centennial ($76.4 million) high schools.
If the district buys the metal detectors outright, they could cost anywhere between a few thousand and $30,000 apiece, experts say, with most schools spending between $5,000 and $10,000. But Unit 4’s request for proposals also asks for bids on “a four-year subscription model for the equipment and software,” one in which the district doesn’t “own the equipment permanently.”
Asked by a board member during Monday night’s meeting whether Unit 4 was looking to buy or lease, Chief Financial Officer Linda Matkowski said: “To be perfectly honest, we’re going out for bid, so we’ll have to see what comes back. The expectation is we’ll have bids that come back with both a purchase option and a lease/finance-type option, but we need to see what comes back from the manufacturers and the bidders.”
Besides the argument that metal detectors can make a school have the feel of a prison, what’s their downside?
The News-Gazette turned to Ken Trump, president of Cleveland-based National School Safety and Security Services, for an answer.
He says: “Even in those districts with day-to-day use of metal detectors, weapons get through and into the school. The devil is in the details of implementation, and using stationary metal detectors is very labor intensive, providing no guarantee weapons won’t get into the school. At best, random metal detector searches with handheld wands may be one extra tool in a broader, more comprehensive school safety strategy for districts experiencing chronic weapons issues.
“Bottom line and the most important point: The first and best defense for safe schools is a well-trained, highly-alert staff and student body. The number one way we learn about weapons in schools is from kids who come forward and tell a trusting adult that another student has a gun.
“We have to continue to teach kids that doing so is not snitching — it may save a life, including their own.”
What did students have to say about the decision the day after the board’s vote?To Centennial senior Sylvie Leyerle, the temporary metal detectors have “made it feel like we’re going through airport security.”
To senior Jake Cox, they make “school feel like a prison.”
“From watching the board meeting, it feels like the permanent detectors were pushed through because it’s the only solution instead of a good solution,” Cox said. “Obviously, since parents are stakeholders in this and the priority is safety for their kids, I get that the school may need some kind of temporary fix.”
Both seniors, who both serve on the school’s Student Voice Committee, have heard of uneven treatment for students passing through the mobile detectors the few times they’ve been used this semester.
“There’s been so much miscommunication and students experiencing things like pat-downs or having to take off backpacks that other students haven’t had to do,” Leyerle said.
“I think it’s completely against the school’s mission of making a safe community of learning,” Cox said.
What other measures do students think the district ought to take?“The school needs to put the same effort and energy into nonviolence training, conflict resolution and community support so they can phase out these carceral solutions that won’t help the school in the long run,” Cox said.
“If they’re going to spend this much money to put them in and make us safe, put in the same amount of money and time and effort in making sure students have resources they need to heal from what’s been going on,” Leyerle said.
Leyerle said every class level has a different, concurrent challenge: While juniors and seniors handle tough classes and college applications, freshmen and sophomores are dealing with an entirely new learning environment.
“To have to navigate in this big, new high school with new people and then experiencing metal detectors and thinking that’s normal, even though it’s not, it’s just been a lot for everybody,” she said.
Around 20 staff members have been used for mobile wanding at Unit 4’s two high schools. How many will be required for the permanent metal detectors?
Far fewer, though the exact number remains to be determined.
“More like four,” Valarian Couch, the district’s director of information systems and network security, said in response to a board member’s question at Monday night’s meeting. “We could cut it down to two or three, or just have one person per double lane take snapshots and send them directly to the tablet and they could see if they need to pull a child or not.”
Who will operate them?
Primarily the security firm that the district hires in the coming weeks to finish out the school year, as well as hall monitors, Couch said. Staffing shortages with Champaign police led to the district suspending its $349,611-a-year school-resource-officer program in 2021-22, leading Unit 4 to outsource its security.
The district is set to conduct interviews with firms today. Its $77,000 contract with AGB Investigative Services of Chicago expires at the end of the first quarter.
Will everyone — teachers, parents, volunteers — be required to pass through the metal detectors upon entering a high school?
Sounds like it.
“The whole idea is by them being permanent, whoever walks through those main entrance doors or wherever we decide to place them, they’ll walk through them,” Boozer told her board. “Who and when, whether it’s teachers or all that sort of thing, we’ll have to work through that process. ... We won’t have those answers just yet.”
Unit 4’s new security plan also calls for non-police search dogs to detect gunpowder and drugs. Can the dogs be used to track down people?Assistant Superintendent Ken Kleber fielded this one from a school board member at Monday’s meeting, saying: “We’ve been looking at this for several years. It’s basically a non-law-enforcement dog, so this doesn’t negate the use of law enforcement dogs we’re already (using); this will be in addition to.
“These are specially trained dogs that are trained to look for gunpowder signatures and things like that. ... They’re looking for specific things; they’re not looking for people.”