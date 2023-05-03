Saluted at Tuesday’s Spring Fling teacher appreciation social: the four recipients of $250 cash, a $250 grant and a Shining Star award, all from the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation. Introducing the four winning educators, two each from Champaign’s Unit 4 and Urbana’s District 116:
JACKIE MARTIN
The 25-year Urbana veteran does it all at Thomas Paine Elementary: teach fourth grade, lead the positive behavior intervention strategies committee, help oversee the science fair, roll out the welcome mat for Wiley’s transplanted teachers and, as an admirer noted, “develop a community for her students and their parents.”
Serra Nicolette
“The enthusiasm she brings every day to her classroom positively impacts everyone,” her nominator wrote, including the struggling elementary students she works with as a member of Unit 4’s Restore Program. Among her innovations: “Bucket Fillers,” which hang in the front of the classroom with every student’s name and are filled with positive comments.
CHRISTINE PATTERSON
Her March Madness-themed challenge for the second-graders at Champaign’s Garden Hills Academy: To pair up, read two books each day, then vote on the best one until a champion is “crowned.” Patterson “is a classroom innovator,” her nominator raved, with a unique approach that got her students engaged and excited about reading.
MADISON ROSS
One of the newest members of Urbana High’s special-education department was tasked with restarting the Young Adult Program after a pandemic shutdown. For the students aged 18-22, she set up mock job interviews and taught them about budgeting, navigating the MTD bus and more, for which the 11 students she leads coined her the “case manager queen.” c
