Introducing the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation’s all-star awards class of 2022: Two Champaign/Central Maroons, two Urbana Tigers and one Centennial Charger. We’ll dive deeper into their stories between now and the April 8 gala, but here’s a quick trip down memory lane, courtesy Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO.
Distinguished Alumni
SUE GREY Centennial ’79
At Kenwood Elementary, the one-of-a-kind Jackie Ziff “made us feel like we could do anything,” says the now-president/CEO of the United Way of Champaign County. And at Edison, then Centennial, Rick Romero was more than a mentor and popular Spanish teacher: “Funniest guy ever, and now we would call his daily jokes ‘Dad jokes.’”
DIANNE MASSOCK MESSINA-STANLEY Champaign ’66
The TV writer/producer grew up in a different Champaign, with “cows across the street and a cornfield next door” to her South Prospect Avenue home. “I had the good fortune to be a part of the short-lived humanities program” at Champaign High, which meant learning from Charlotte Anderson, who “taught the importance of kindness, empathy and social responsibility.”
HERBERT BURNETT Urbana ’82
You may know him as “Hub” — the high-energy, good deed-doing U.S. Army veteran who wouldn’t be where he is today without all of the Douglass Community Center programs he took part in or having Henry Meares for a principal: “He gave me a picture of what a successful African American male looked like and always dressed and acted professionally.”
Local Hero
AMARIAH HAYS Central ’02
A 2022 Forty Under 40 honoree, the Champaign County CASA advocate coordinator’s favorite childhood memories include breakfast at Aunt Sonya’s, playing in John Currey’s Central marching band and the educator who changed everything — Edison’s Kathy Alexis, “who sat with me and worked with me so that I could raise myself to her classroom standards.”
Local Business Community Impact
SETH FEIN Urbana ’97
The Smile Politely founder’s list of impactful educators starts with Dorothy Vickers Shelley — and her words to live by: “Life is short; therefore, I shall be a crusader in the fight against ignorance and fear; beginning with myself.” Other difference-makers: Don Owen, Kevin Erlinger, Jackie Matthews, Polly Washington, Ray Stoia, Jeff Nelson and Marilyn Mastny.