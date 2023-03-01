DANVILLE — Concerned about the fate of Schlarman Academy, a crowd showed up at the Fischer Theatre on Monday night for a “Save Schlarman” gathering.
But one of the event organizers, Danville Alderwoman Eve Ludwig, was concerned that primarily only one side was heard.
“Unfortunately, the diocese directed (principal) Barb Rew not to come,” she said. “It was difficult to have (an) open dialogue because the conversation was one-sided, unfortunately.”
Rew remains principal at Schlarman while three other members of the administration have either been dismissed or resigned.
Emotions ran high at times, although most people remained respectful, Ludwig said.
She credited state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, who served as moderator, for bringing things under control.
According to Ludwig, the Peoria Diocese, which operates Schlarman North and South schools, issued a statement indicating it plans to hold a forum where Rew will have an opportunity to give her side and people can ask questions.
After Assistant Principal Mark Janesky resigned Feb. 13 (or, according to Janesky, was dismissed) and Dean of Students Courtney Hemker was dismissed Feb. 21, students, parents and staff staged a walkout last Wednesday morning in protest. On Friday, Dean of Students Mark Croy resigned.
The meeting gave Croy and Janesky a chance to discuss what had transpired and say goodbye.
Janesky said he resigned under duress, and Croy said his position was eliminated and he was offered a finance position where he would not be directly involved in the lives of children, so he resigned, according to Ludwig.
Janesky told The News-Gazette that at the metting, he gave an update on Schlarman’s finances, which he said “are in pretty good shape”; enrollment, which is up 53 percent over the last four years; and the buildings, which he said “are in decent shape.”
He said a lot of work has been done to the buildings, and a new boiler was installed in the high school for $600,000.
He said Schlarman is one of the few area schools at full staff as many schools are having trouble finding full-time teachers.
But Janesky confirmed that when he told diocese officials that several teachers might be leaving over “some unhappiness toward the present administration,” he was dismissed.
Janesky, who had retired in January 2022 after four years as Schlarman principal, remained as assistant principal until just recently. He worked in basically an unpaid position. (He said he was paid about $200 a month in reimbursements for supplies as he painted some walls at the school.)
Janesky said his primary role as assistant principal was to handle finances, with a goal of training Croy, but there was never time for the training.
Some of those who were heard Monday night spoke in favor of the administration.
“They said if we continue to have this type of division that Schlarman Academy will not survive, and it’s important for the academy to survive for their children,” Ludwig said.
One speaker said the north campus has been having difficulty for several years due to a lack of discipline, bad communication, disrespect and refusal for teachers to teach.
Marron said he had to give it a lot of thought when he was asked to serve as moderator for the session, but said he did so because Schlarman “is a very important institution in the community.”
“I know a lot of the faculty and staff and families that go there. I’m good friends with a lot of them,” Marron said. “I thought they needed somebody to help step up and run the meeting — somebody that’s got a little experience running contentious meetings.”
Marron also said he wanted to attend to better educate himself about the issues at Schlarman before he attempts to meet with diocese officials.
Schlarman’s south campus serves preschool through sixth grade, while the north campus covers grades 7-12.
Rew sent an email Friday afternoon to parents and staff with a letter from Bishop Lou Tylka of the Peoria Diocese that sought to clarify matters and indicate Tylka’s support of the academy.
Tylka said he desires to continue the tradition of providing Catholic education in the Danville area through the academy.
“Unfortunately, for several months, there had been misgivings among some regarding the school’s leadership,” Tylka said. “Despite the view that ‘Peoria doesn’t care’ and ‘the diocese is doing nothing,’ there were several interventions through the Office of Catholic Schools to resolve differences.”
He said that despite those efforts, Janesky chose to resign. He said Rew has maintained the confidence of Tylka and the Office of Catholic Schools.
Janesky, however, said when he told the diocese that some teachers are unhappy and might not return, “I was told by diocese officials, and I quote, ‘That will be the city of Danville’s problem.’”
Tylka disputed that statement, saying, “It is completely inaccurate that it was ever said that ‘it is the city of Danville’s problem.’”
He said as an apostolate, it is the church’s responsibility to ensure it is providing, to the best of its ability, a school “rooted in Catholic identity, solid in her academic rigors and formative of one’s Christian discipleship.”
He asked people to be supportive of the academy and said everyone needs to work together.