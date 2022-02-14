Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.