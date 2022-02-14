URBANA — A month after being installed at Champaign's two public high schools, metal detectors will debut in Urbana this week.
Starting Thursday, all students, staff and visitors at Urbana High School will pass through the extra level of security, the district announced Monday.
OpenGate, which makes the safety detectors, will host a demo Wednesday for "anyone who'd like to see how the new system works before the first day of use," the district said.
Starting Thursday, all students/staff/visitors at UHS will walk through the new Open Gate Safety Detectors when entering the building. School-issued Chromebooks or personal computers need to be removed from bags first. (See video)— Urbana Schools #116 (@Urbana116) February 14, 2022
There will be a demo night on Feb. 16 from 4-6p pic.twitter.com/BRGqhG6J4q