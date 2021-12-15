MAHOMET — On top of one shelf at Middletown Prairie Elementary School’s library sits a row of treats and other items for dogs and cats, and behind it, a tree is adorned with ornaments made of photos of those animals.
After 30 years of teaching at Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary School in Urbana, Tracey Maxey took over this year as librarian of the Mahomet-Seymour school that serves pre-kindergarten to second-grade students, and she brought one of her favorite traditions with her: “The Giving Tree Project.” Each year, she collects donations from the Champaign County Humane Society’s wish list along with money, which go in containers labeled “Dollars for Dogs” and “Coins for Cats.”
“At Dr. Williams, we did this in our classroom,” she said. “But here, I wanted to do it schoolwide.”
During her first few months on the job, Maxey has already made a stamp on her new workplace.
Hanging from the cavernous ceiling of what was originally designed as a gymnasium are colorful, spherical decorations similar to ones in the atrium at the Champaign Public Library, and decorations fill what used to be blank walls.
After holding “The Giving Tree Project” with her class in Urbana each year, the owner of two rescue dogs decided to institute both the project and the lessons that go with it at her new school.
She begins the unit with a reading of a book called “The Two Bobbies,” a nonfiction story about a dog and a cat that were rescued together after Hurricane Katrina. Eventually, it was discovered that the cat was blind and was following the sound of the dog’s chain against the ground for guidance.
Students then share their personal experiences with pets, and she folds in other books, including “The Giving Tree.”
“Even with the littles, we can talk about things that are important at their level, to their understanding,” Maxey said, “and then with the second-graders, we can talk about, ‘Why is this a need in our community’ and ‘How do we support it?’”
As small monetary donations pile up and items accumulate on the shelf, the students learn a lesson of community giving.
“We talked about how, even just a little bit, when you put it all together, can make something pretty amazing,” she said. “The community here does such a wonderful job of supporting our students and our staff. They give until it hurts, and they try to make our lives as easy as possible in all kinds of ways. And we really wanted the kids to understand that we can give back as a community, even if it’s just a little bit.”
Next week, a representative from the Champaign County Humane Society will come to the school, where students will watch a presentation that will be broadcast to classrooms around the school. Students will then help take the donations out to the vehicle that will deliver them back to the Humane Society.
Finally, when students return from holiday break, she’ll show them the card that the Humane Society sends her each year, thanking them for the donations.
“I let them know that what they have done has been recognized and was important, which is the last step in this whole process,” Maxey said. “The real point of this whole lesson is that everybody can do something. And that ‘something,’ can come together to make something pretty spectacular.”