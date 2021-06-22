MONTICELLO — Twenty years, five elections and one massive facilities project later, Gary Huisinga is stepping down from the Monticello school board at month’s end.
The board president has nearly two years left on his term but said he believes the time is right now that the district’s $35 million facilities project is complete — under budget and ahead of schedule.
“I feel now that our construction project is over, the district is in fantastic financial position — and we have a great group around the board table, including our superintendent — it is a good time for me to make way for a new person who will bring fresh ideas and thoughts to the table,” Huisinga wrote in his letter of resignation.
“I will miss the camaraderie of the board, along with being involved and knowing what is happening in our schools ... the lifeblood of our town.”
Huisinga was first appointed to the board in the summer of 2001, then was elected to an additional five terms, with the current one running through April 2023.
He has been board president since July 2016.
Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said Huisinga has provided strong leadership for the district.
“With 20 years of experience, having grown up in Monticello, he knows the in and outs of what matters in the Monticello community, and he has the history of working through issues on the school board,” Zimmerman said.
The school board is required to name a replacement within 60 days of June 30, the effective date of Huisinga’s resignation.