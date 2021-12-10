MONTICELLO — Superintendent Vic Zimmerman called it “very Monticello.”
He was referring to the giving spirit prevalent in the Piatt County community, especially this time of year.
In a pair of anonymous donations, money was given to those in need and to show appreciation.
One donor gave $2,000 that Monticello principals will be distributing to needy students in the form of $100 gift cards.
Another donor provided a donation that will be given in the form of $20 each to random students who will then pass it along to worthy causes.
It’s all part of the Merry Christmas Sages project.
For Hannah Swanson, one of the students who received $20, it was part of a giving as well as a learning experience. She used that money plus $80 provided by her parents to buy more than 400 diapers for the Piatt County Infant Needs and Diaper Pantry.
Swanson called it “eye opening” and “kind of crazy” how much diapers cost.
“I went in and spoke to someone who worked at the pantry” and realized there are people in the community who are struggling to make ends meet. “I didn’t know that,” she said. “They explained that even teachers need some help, and I was able to help.”
Cara Marcum, a pantry volunteer, said she was told when she was a young mother that a baby is expected to need about 5,000 diapers before he or she is potty-trained.
“She just looked at me and said, “Wow!’” Marcum said of Swanson.
Two others who received the $20 to help others were Elise Devore and Tori Taylor.
Devore used that money plus $20 given by her parents for a gift basket “with different goodies” for local police officers.
“I wanted to give back to them. They can take it with them in their cars,” Devore said.
Taylor said she used her $20 plus $60 of her own money to make goodie baskets for teachers who have helped her throughout high school and have enabled her to graduate early.
Zimmerman said he is not surprised by the people who stepped forward to give.