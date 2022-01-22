MONTICELLO — The fan section at Friday night’s boys’ basketball game in Monticello may end up looking more like State Farm Center during an Illini game than a typical hometown Sages contest.
A high school Pep Club “Orange Out” fundraiser will include T-shirts cast in the favorite color of former school nurse Natalie McDowell, who died in a two-car accident Nov. 6 at the intersection of Staley and Monticello Roads.
Monticello High School Pep Club sponsor Tara Stetson thinks the fundraiser is a fitting way to honor her former colleague, who was a nurse in the district for 15 years, first through the Macon-Piatt Special Education Cooperative, then as an employee of Monticello schools.
“She was just all about giving back,” Stetson said. “She was just a positive person.”
With that in mind, the pep club decided to make donations in Mrs. McDowell’s name to the Monticello-to-Peoria St. Jude run, which Mrs. McDowell participated in for all of its first nine years.
“Natalie always looked to serve others in everything she did, and no matter the task, she did it with joy and a smile on her face,” said Principal Adam Clapp. “She was a positive light in our school on a daily basis for our students and staff, someone who went above and beyond to make everyone’s day special.”
Besides the sale of Orange Out T-shirts, the Pep Club effort will also raise money with a pie-in-the-face contest at school, raffle off gift baskets at the game, and sell tickets for a chance to win prizes by sinking a half-court shot at the game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
If the pie-in-the-face fundraising effort nets at least $750, Clapp will also take a pie to the face; three pies if the total exceeds $1,000.
The Orange Out event takes its cue from the high school’s annual Pink Out football game, which raised about $2,000 for the fight against breast cancer last fall.
“We decided, let’s bring that kind of energy to all the sports seasons. We had already planned on doing something in the winter for St. Jude, but when Natalie passed away, we decided to do an Orange Out — her favorite color — and donate it to the St. Jude run,” said Stetson, a math teacher who spent 12 years at Henry-Senachwine before moving to Monticello last school year.
She tries to do a fundraiser with students every year to show them the gift they can get from giving.
“I just feel like they learn so much from organizing and giving back, and just that feeling,” she said.
Those wishing to donate items for the raffle baskets can contact Stetson at steta@sages.us. Monetary donations can also be given at the basketball game or sent to the high school. Checks should be made out to the MHS Pep Club.
In memory of Mrs. McDowell, the T-shirts include the hashtag, #shinenatalieslight.
“That’s the theme: Continue to shine for her,” Stetson said.