DANVILLE — Three Danville veterans are the latest to be inducted into Kenneth D. Bailey Academy’s Wall of Honor.
They are Fowler Connell, a petty officer first class who served on the U.S.S. Boston during World War II; Frank Atwood, who rose to the rank of E-5 in the Army and served in Vietnam; and Frank McCullough, an expert rifleman in the Army who was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Dix.
The veterans will be recognized at a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 12. Their names will hang on the wall with the 22 other honorees.
The Danville school district’s alternative school is named for a Marine major from Danville who received the Medal of Honor after being killed in combat at Guadalcanal during Word War II.
Officials established the Wall of Honor to recognize Vermilion County veterans with decorated military careers and records of community service and provide role models for the school’s middle- and high-school-age students.