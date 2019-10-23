CHAMPAIGN — Despite being an empty-nester, Linda Turnbull has refused to keep her home to herself.
Maybe it was growing up on a plantation in Mississippi with 12 brothers and sisters that makes her uncomfortable with a quiet house. Or maybe it’s the deep drive she’s always had to help young people excel, as she said she did with her own six children.
“I was so used to having kids around, I just wanted to give back,” Turnbull said as she helped 16-year-old Cierra Matthews, her most recent foster daughter, get set up with a job.
“I usually take the kids other foster parents don’t take,” she said of Matthews, one of 15 foster kids Turnbull has taken in. “It’s hard to find teenagers a place; most people want younger kids. But I believe in the kids and want to give them opportunities. People always say, ‘Call Miss Turnbull if you can’t find anyone else.’”
Turnbull said she started fostering kids when she worked with Carol Ammons’ campaign for state representative. She said she drove more than 800 people to and from the polls, and helped register over 5,000 to vote.
She also worked to get 115 senior citizens discounts on prescription drugs and has fought to give kids new opportunities in the arts through her work with Champaign-Urbana Days, which she started.
For all of that, Turnbull will be presented with the Freedom Fighter and Voter Registration Award at Friday’s Champaign County NAACP gala.
“I can’t tell you why, but I know I’m a fighter,” Turnbull said. “I just had that inspiration to be that extra pillar needed for our community. And I’ve done that for over three decades.”
Often paying out of her own pocket to finance CU Days, Turnbull said the event is one of her greatest passions.
“I saw that Richard Wright was doing style shows and fashion shows, and I liked it,” Turnbull said. “I thought, ‘Let’s see what kids can do.’ It’s been very successful over time, and I loved helping out, but it was important to pass on the torch to my daughter. It was hard for me to do it, and I turned around and thought ‘Is it going to be OK without me?’ But my daughter will really know how to keep things going.”
As her foster mother, Matthews said, Turnbull makes her feel comfortable and welcomed.
“You give me more room to be free,” she told Turnbull. “I’ve never had that before.”
Turnbull said you have to “really care about a kid” to get them to excel in life. Whether it’s a fashion show, a talent that needs to be fostered or a foster child in need of help, Turnbull believes that putting the kids’ needs at the center of her mission is important.
She frequently substitute-teaches at Urbana schools and said she loves helping special-needs students learn valuable life skills and working to give them more opportunities.
Like being a foster parent, Turnbull sees subbing as another way to keep children as a main focus of her life.
“I’m not just doing it for the money, because it’s not a lot,” she said. “It’s about making some kids get out of trouble. If we had more people like me, we could reach more kids. We need to catch them while they’re small.”
Along with fostering kids, registering people to vote and organizing CU Days, Turnbull also sits on the Housing Authority of Champaign County Board as a resident commissioner. She said she believes in the importance of affordable housing and the government’s role in helping those who need it.
“We don’t have enough housing, and we need to give more vouchers to the people who need them,” Turnbull said.
“I wanted to do something with people in housing, and I’m working on having another term because I want to keep helping people. My interest is to make sure people are assisted.”