CHAMPAIGN — Eleven days into his time as Centennial High School principal, Scott Savage sat at the head of a conference table at the school with his fellow administrators and asked them each to offer a reason for celebration.
“I got a chance to watch a short clip of the Golden State Warriors,” he said. “When teams win championships, I always try to find out, ‘What was your jam? What was your thing?’ And they were always very intentional about talking about something celebratory outside their basketball world. ... I think that’s something we’ve got to do.”
The seven reasons to celebrate were diverse, including closing on a house, a family member landing a new job and a grant that was awarded.
Savage celebrated the fact that with newly hired Dean Cessily Thomas present, the seven administrators, only two of whom are holdovers from the previous administration, were together for a meeting for the first time.
“Now we can rock and roll,” Savage said.
During his career as a teacher and administrator in both Champaign and the Chicago area, developing relationships has always felt natural to Savage, whether that meant bonding with kids or adults. It’s why when he leaves the house, he makes sure he wears a blue Centennial shirt in hopes of striking up a conversation with a parent, student or alum. It’s why the son of a longtime Champaign pastor gathered alumni and faith leaders for a meeting over coffee on his first official day on the job July 1.
It’s why more than 18 years after he sat in Savage’s social-studies class as a Centennial student, Trent Meacham was excited as he listened to his former teacher during that July 1 get-together.
“He was just someone, as a teacher, who commanded a lot of respect but seemed to develop relationships really well,” the former Centennial and University of Illinois basketball player said. “A unique balance of being able to connect with people but also being able to command respect, which I think is a rare quality to be able to bring both of those things.
“I think it’s because of his personality, his leadership skills, his communication skills. I really enjoyed being a student in his class, because we learned and we had fun at the same time. I always had respect for him.”
✻ ✻ ✻For the 1988 Centennial graduate, relationships in Champaign run deep.
Each evening when parents were home from work and kids were back from school, doors were constantly open in the neighborhood near Centennial where Savage grew up. His parents, Lundy and Carolyn, seemed to know everyone, he said, and took on leadership roles in the community.
“I think I took it for granted back then, but now looking back, I see (my dad) as a leader,” Savage said. “He would engage in a lot of meetings and he was big on programs for kids. ... (My mother was) equally influential in my life and throughout the Champaign-Urbana community.”
After matriculating through Kenwood Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Centennial, Savage served four years in the military from 1988-1992, spending most of his time stationed at Pearl Harbor as part of the Marine Barracks Security Forces, and also serving in Desert Storm.
Originally, Savage thought he’d continue on a similar path and go into a career in law enforcement, but he felt a pull to teaching. After leaving the military, he pursued a career in education, earning a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the UI before eventually receiving a master’s from Eastern Illinois.
During his time as a teacher from 1998 to 2004 at Chicago’s Whitney Young and Centennial, Savage said he found his room became “a safe space for kids who didn’t fit in certain clubs or cliques or groups.”
“I always had kids in my room after school or in the morning, and I still stay in touch with a lot of those kids now,” he said. “I didn’t think much of it then, but in the era now with the way we address bullying and cyberbullying, making sure that all students have a place to fit, it was something that was really important then.
“And I wasn’t as intentional about it then as I am now, but I think it was something that was part of my DNA, and maybe I got that from my dad and my mom. They were just always accepting of anybody.”
Along the way, Savage became an IHSA basketball referee and eventually worked college games in the Missouri Valley and Great Lakes Conferences, and he brought the same attitude.
“He was pretty straightforward, didn’t take any trash or anything like that,” said Assistant Principal Sonny Walker, who starred on Centennial’s basketball team in the early ’90s. “He didn’t necessarily make the game about him. It was about the game of basketball, just playing the right way. I remember you couldn’t say too much, but he would really try to educate and teach at the same time. Those are the really good refs, who teach during the game while they’re reffing.”
✻ ✻ ✻During his time as an administrator, which began when he was hired as Centennial’s dean of students in 2004, he became increasingly curious about the role strong relationships played in academic success.
He left Champaign in 2006 to become the assistant principal at Thornton Township High before becoming principal at MacArthur Middle School in Berkeley, Oswego East High and Bloom Township High. In 2019, he stepped back into a job as an assistant principal while he pursued his doctorate.
Last year, he finished his dissertation, titled “All Relationships Matter: How Restorative Practices Impact Out-of-School Suspensions, Office Discipline Referrals, and School Climate.”
In researching schools of differing academic achievements, Savage said he found that “schools who have stronger restorative-practices strategies tend to have higher levels of success, even with low-income students and students of color or students of” individualized education program.
The term “restorative practices,” Savage said, has become misunderstood, particularly after the passage of Illinois Senate Bill 100 in 2015, an unfunded mandate that aimed to limit the amount of suspensions and expulsions at schools in Illinois.
“I think what people began to do is interpret it the way that they thought it should go, and students were not being held accountable for unsafe behavior, especially around large groups of students,” he said. “I’m very protective of that term and the work that goes along with it, because I think what some people have equated that to is that students can sort of just do whatever, and that is absolutely just incorrect.
“It is not to replace traditional school procedures, and it’s not a design to get rid of options that administrators have if students are being unsafe. It is really designed to end the zero-tolerance policies.”
Savage became a certified trainer in restorative practices, which involves offering students second chances as they work to heal the relationships harmed by their misbehavior. The philosophy, though, begins with building those relationships in the first place.
Already, Savage has hosted “healing circles” for Centennial teachers, who have turned out in significant numbers, he said, to talk about difficulties they’ve faced over the last few years.
That relationship-building, though, doesn’t have to happen in a formal setting. It can happen through extra-curricular activities or simply making students feel comfortable in a particular teacher’s classroom, Savage said.
The establishment of those relationships is as important as ever.
Last year, Centennial was forced to lock down multiple times because of gun-related incidents, including one in which a gun was brandished inside a building and another in which shots were fired in the field north of the building.
“I think that climate is kind of everywhere,” Walker said. “I don’t think it’s just at Centennial. Being in the school system, it’s all around.
“Back when I was in school, we had gangs and stuff that were around, but it’s just a different time,” he added. “There were fights, but now it’s not as much fights, it’s more shooting. I guess the biggest thing is the access of firearms for our kids, which is a question on its own. Where are kids getting these firearms? I think the flip side is, what available resources can we give our kids from even wanting to go that route? What programs, what stuff can we do, what can we get our kids into?”
Walker thinks the inviting climate that Savage and the rest of the Centennial administration are hoping to build will be evident to students right away.
“We want our staff to have fun and get rid of the negative energy that we’ve had the last couple of years and whatnot at Centennial,” he said. “We want to bring that good energy back to Centennial.”
✻ ✻ ✻Savage isn’t waiting for school to start to begin the process of connecting with students, staff and community members. He’s already met with various extracurricular groups and is set to get together with more, along with groups of parents and staff.
When freshmen arrive for orientation Aug. 18, the band will play outside the school and community members will be invited to line the sidewalk to cheer for the new students as they arrive.
“A tailgate shouldn’t just happen for a football game,” Savage said. “We should celebrate before kids start school.”
Savage said he knows he won’t be able to sleep the night before the first day of class because of his excitement, and when doors open, students will notice his presence.
“I like to be out with the students,” he said. “I have no interest in ever working at the district office. Nothing against the district office or administrators, but I like being around the kids. I like being engaged in classrooms, I like being in the hallways. I like the fist bumps. I like the conversations.
“We’re really trying to make our school a safe community space where we’re celebrating our students.”