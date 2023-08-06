DANVILLE — When Jacob Bretz was first asked to consider taking over as Danville High School’s principal a little more than a year ago, a familiar feeling of self-doubt crept into his mind.
He was intrigued by the thought of taking over for his mentor, Tracy Cherry, when she retired at the end of the 2022-23 school year. He’s spent his entire 17-year career as a teacher and an administrator in the district, and he never plans on leaving.
But for Bretz, the fear of letting people down is deep-seated. And in this role, the number of people counting on him would grow exponentially.
“It’s not that I was hesitant from the standpoint of ‘Do I want to do it?’” he said. “It was more, ‘I don’t want to let anybody down.’”
“I was always like that as a kid. I was kind of a rule-follower growing up, probably under the term of ‘goody two-shoes’ ... but I think I followed the rules not because I was afraid of the punishment, but because I didn’t want to disappoint people,” he said.
“And so, there’s a lot riding on this. There are over 1,200 kids, and there are parents of those 1,200 kids. If you’re counting not just teachers, but (teacher’s assistants), secretaries, custodians, food service in the building, there’s over 150 staff members here. Not wanting to let anyone down was maybe one of my biggest hesitations. On the flip side, ‘What would this do to my family?’ Because this is a bigger time commitment, and I didn’t want to let them down.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖ ❖Throughout his life, though, Bretz has learned to avoid letting that fear drive his decisions.
So, after encouragement from Cherry and others, he decided to take on a role that he had never planned on pursuing.
“I had no desire to go anywhere else,” he said. “As long as I can make it work here on my side and they want me here, Danville High School is the only place I’ve worked, and I really do love it here. This school is very important to me, and it holds a special place in my heart.
“I was like, ‘Am I going to be an assistant principal here until I retire? That’s another, like, 20 years.’ I realized I needed to stretch myself, and if I care as much about this school as I do, then maybe this is the time to make that jump. ... I thought, if this is something so many other people believe I can do and believe in me, maybe I need to have a little more confidence in myself, so I decided to make the transition.
“Now it’s too late to go back,” he said with a laugh.
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖ ❖Shortly after graduating from the University of Illinois, Bretz interviewed to fill one of Danville’s two open positions for social studies teachers. Three of the candidates, including Bretz, impressed the hiring committee so much that all three were hired, according to Cherry, who was an assistant principal at the time.
“We knew that they would all be great teachers and have a great future with the district,” Cherry said.
After spending his entire childhood in Springfield, Bretz quickly found himself at home in Danville.
“I’ve always felt supported, respected, believed in from the kids all the way up to the board members who have gone out of their way to treat me right even though I’m not from Danville. That makes me feel that family-like acceptance,” he said.
“I think sometimes Danville can get a little bit of a bad rap, and I kind of question, ‘Well, how much time have you spent here? Have you spent any time in Danville High School?’
“We hear the rumors about us, like, ‘This happens in that high school.’ And it’s like, ‘No, it doesn’t. We’re the same as every other high school our size with similar challenges. It’s no worse.’ It’s a very caring, tight-knit community, and the kids here, I’m just tremendously amazed by their resilience, and how they care about each other and support each other.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖ ❖When Bretz began pursuing his master’s degree in educational policy, organization and leadership, he had no intention of becoming an administrator. The longer he took classes, though, the more intrigued he became by the possibility. Ten years ago, he became an assistant principal, and he didn’t plan on pursuing a promotion.
“I think people tend to have more confidence in me than I have in myself,” he said. “Just being the person that the buck stops with or the person that has to make the final call on things, I never saw as anything that was part of my future, my personality. I’ve never been a type of person to do a job to rise through the ranks.”
As an administrator, though, Bretz found his strengths. He was reliable, and his interpersonal skills allowed him to build relationships with students, families and staff.
“He’s always had a really good relationship with the students and has been someone you could rely on to be a problem-solver and come up with real solutions and to be a team player,” Cherry said. “He’s shown that he’s ready for the job. He has a lot of support from the staff, and he has a good idea of how to move Danville High School forward for the next several years, and I think he has what it takes to do that.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖ ❖When Cherry took over four years ago as the school’s principal after spending decades in the district, including the previous 12 years as principal at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, Bretz found a leader who could help him grow. Cherry began attending Stone Creek Church with Bretz and another coworker and built a relationship with them.
Knowing that she’d be retiring soon, Cherry handed off responsibilities to Bretz and her other assistant principals, including the organization of the staff’s professional development.
Bretz said Cherry showed him an example of a confident and decisive leader.
“One of the best things that I’ve learned from her is that not everybody is going to agree with your vision and every component of what you’re trying to do,” he said. “But, if they see that you believe in it and you’re consistent in your pursuit of it, that’s really one of the main things that people want from a leader. She’s exemplified that for me in so many ways.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖ ❖Of course, Bretz still isn’t completely confident in his abilities to run a school. When students walk through the doors for their first day of school Friday, he knows self-doubt will creep into his mind at times. That fear, though, won’t hold him back.
“We have kids walking around not confident in themselves, maybe when they walk into the building or maybe when they walk into a certain class,” he said. “There are first-year teachers all over this district, all over this country, who are going to walk in on Day 1 of school to this district questioning their capabilities and their abilities.
“And believe me, I’ve been doing this for 17 years, I’ve been an administrator for 10, and I’m now the principal of a 1,200-kid high school, and I’m going to walk into school on the first day doubting my abilities,” he added. “But that’s not a reason to not stretch yourself and not do something. And I think I’ll be OK as long as I keep the service that I’m doing” in mind.
“That’s kind of how I’ve had to shift the paradigm of my thinking,” he said. “This is an opportunity to grow myself in an environment that I care about, and I know people care about me, so why wouldn’t I do it?”