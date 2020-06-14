CHAMPAIGN — The playground may not be in place, and the face of the building may not be quite finished, but the new Dr. Howard Elementary should be ready for teachers to move in come the end of July.
“We don’t see anything that would affect opening school in August,” said Sandra Roesler, capital projects manager for the Champaign school district. “It’s a tight schedule, but we’re looking at Monday for a temporary occupancy permit from the Regional Office of Education and final completion of the project at the end of July.”
That temporary occupancy permit will allow furniture to be delivered as the building moves into the final stages of being a fully functional school.
The project was on track for June earlier this year, but complications arose with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though work is labeled as essential, there were some workforce adjustments that had to be made,” said Roesler, who is in charge of the elementary school projects for the district’s 2016 referendum. “Not everybody was willing to work in a COVID environment. Even with certain restrictions being worked out, you can’t force people to come to the job.”
She said supply-chain issues also caused minor hiccups.
The pandemic had the opposite effect at South Side Elementary, where a major renovation had been slowed down by complications resulting from unsuitable soil. The school closure allowed workers to proceed more quickly with work that can’t be done as easily with students in the building.
“We are very thankful that we got extra time at South Side,” Roesler said. “With the school closure, we were able to advance hazardous-material work about three weeks ahead. That gave us a little bit more margin to deal with changes that we discovered during that work. It was a super-aggressive schedule before we had that.”
With the two elementary school projects done this fall, the district will move its sights to the International Prep Academy addition, which will now consist of an entirely new building after the board approved a budget increase in March.
But first, the focus will be wrapping up the two elementary schools so students can use them in the fall.
“At this point, we’re really just laboring to get to the finish line,” Roesler said. “It’s a tight timeline, and it’s always a tight timeline, but it’s a good team.
“At the end of the project, there’s always a lot of last-minute issues that come up and not a lot of margin to address them. There’s not a lot of bandwidth to make changes that would deter from completing on time.”