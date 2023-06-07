URBANA — A Michigan school principal will be the next principal at Yankee Ridge Elementary School in Urbana.
The school board approved the appointment of Sima Thurman, currently head principal at Post Franklin Elementary in Battle Creek, Mich., to take the reins at Yankee Ridge.
At Post Franklin, Thurman maintained the highest family engagement rate in her school district and led the school to continued success in reading and math proficiency scores, according to the school district.
Thurman, who holds a master’s degree in education administration from Concordia University, has also served as an elementary school assistant principal and has taught at several grade levels, according to the district.
She was rated a “highly effective teacher” in Michigan for several consecutive years, district officials said.