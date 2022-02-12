BISMARCK — Track, soccer and softball athletes at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School will soon be able to compete in home contests at a new $3.5 million sports complex.
But Superintendent Scott Watson said the recent snowstorm will likely delay the complex’s projected opening.
“The timetable, Mother Nature has thrown a wrench into it,” Watson said. “We were hoping to be ready for the springtime. But now it’s looking more like late spring/summer. Mother Nature controls all the cards.”
Like most of the rest of East Central Illinois, the area around the high school is frozen tundra.
The complex will include an eight-lane, all-weather track; a grass soccer field in the middle of the track; and a synthetic-turf softball field. It will be located next to existing baseball and football facilities.
Watson said the project has evolved.
“We really started with the idea of trying to do a softball field” only, he said. “The girls play at a park in Alvin that doesn’t drain well. Last spring, it evolved into more a track and soccer field as well.”
It will allow the high school to host home contests for all of its teams except golf. Soccer had been played at the old football field in Rossville.
The original $2.6 million price tag increased $3.5 million with the addition of lights and a building to house concessions and restrooms.
The project will be paid for in part from working-cash bonds that the school board had originally taken out to fund the installation of new windows at the school. That project is now being funded by money allocated from the federal coronavirus relief bill passed in March.
The track will also be available for the community to use.
Watson said he believes the community is excited about the project.
“I think so. The more progress, the more excited people will get,” he said. “There’s a row of houses along the northeast side of the softball field, and we hope to get the water to go away from their houses and have an opportunity for kids to have a quality playing surface.”
The district has an enrollment of about 850 students.
The chosen contractor, Byrne and Jones, has also built sports facilities in Tolono, Westville and Rantoul.
“They’re probably the premier sports complex builders” in the area, Watson said.