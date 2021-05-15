Andrea Wang, pictured in the lower right corner of the screen, virtually reads from her latest picture book, ‘Watercress,’ on Friday to the kindergarten/first grade classroom at University Primary School in Champaign, part of the University of Illinois College of Education and Center for East Asian and Pacific Studies’ new Asian American Education Initiative. As part of this project’s launch this May, during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’ve partnered with local elementary schools to bring awareness to and celebrate AAPI culture through children’s literature. These authors will be “visiting” local schools virtual to read and discuss their books and the President’s recent call to end anti-Asian discrimination and violence, nationwide.