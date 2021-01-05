CHAMPAIGN — The next Champaign school district superintendent will likely be a new name to local families.
After a nationwide search involving 40 candidates, the Champaign school board interviewed the seven superintendent semifinalists Monday at Hyatt Place.
The pool of candidates involved administrators from Illinois, other parts of the Midwest and other regions of the country, said Gloria Davis, a representative of the Ray and Associates search firm that led the search.
No in-house candidates applied for the position, which will become vacant Susan Zola retires at the end of the school year, and neither did anyone who resides in Champaign-Urbana, Davis said.
“The interviews were very thorough,” said Davis, who served as superintendent of Decatur Public Schools from 2006 to 2014.
“All of the candidates are very strong, they have very extensive backgrounds in education, and it’s really a good slate. Everyone will be really pleased with what the board decides.”
After Monday’s interviews, the board will further narrow down the pool with the hopes of making a hire in early February, said Davis, who sat in on the interviews in an introductory and advisory role.
The new hire will immediately have mandates after the board passed an anti-racism resolution last summer and after the district published a strategic plan to, among other things, close achievement gaps.
The district has been publicly criticized by groups including the NAACP and the ACLU as recently as last school year for racial disparities. The candidates, Davis said, reflect those mandates.
“I think they fit into the goals of the board of education extremely well,” Davis said.
“(The anti-racism resolution) was something each candidate had to really address, because that’s the primary goal of the school district as it relates to the direction the school board is moving in.”
The new superintendent will be the third since 2011, when Arthur Culver left the post at the behest of the board.
Two longtime district administrators, Judy Wiegand and Zola, followed.
With no in-house candidates, this hire will be different.
“I think the process has gone well and the board is going to select a very progressive superintendent who can move the district forward in a very positive way,” Davis said.
There’s a chance the new superintendent will be hired without ever setting foot in a Unit 4 school.
With around a month left before the district hopes to make a hire, time for an in-person visit is running out.
The process, which began in September, certainly hasn’t been ideal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Davis is confident the district will find what it wants in a candidate.
“Those are the things they’re going to talk about with how the board proceeds,” Davis said.
“It’s different. You’d prefer to see people in person, but you are able to still see them and ask questions and such, but clearly it’s what we have to do … To me, the only other option would be to wait until COVID is over. But companies and school districts are hiring people all the time virtually.”