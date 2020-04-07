CHAMPAIGN — Construction crews will be busy this summer on referendum work at Central and Centennial high schools, Edison Middle School, and Dr. Howard and South Side elementary schools.
But because in-person classes might restart before the end of the school year, having students out of the buildings for a long stretch might not give workers a head start.
“With the school closure extended to April 30, project teams are evaluating what work could occur earlier than previously scheduled to help with the tight summer schedules. If work is identified, it will be minor compared to the work that is already anticipated for summer due to the uncertainty of school re-opening and the need to be ready for operation,” said Elizabeth Stegmaier, Unit 4’s director of capital projects and planning.
“If the school year ends early, the schedules may change as teams could be given more time to complete compressed summer work. That said, until that decision is made, no changes are being made to the summer schedules.”
If anything, the pandemic has made construction more challenging.
While it’s considered essential under the statewide stay-at-home order, social distancing must still be maintained, Stegmaier noted.
Voters approved the $183.4 million referendum in 2016. With $25 million in reserves, the initial budget was $208.4 million and has since grown to $263.9 million.
So far, $95 million has been spent, according to Unit 4’s website.
Ahead of today’s launch of the district’s remote learning plan, Superintendent Susan Zola spoke at Monday’s virtual Champaign Rotary meeting. She thanked previous boards for being “fiscally attentive, which allowed us a strong fund balance.”
“With our current board members today,” she added, “we’ve been able to add some additional dollars to finish those projects the way I think our community wants and that we’ll be very proud of.”