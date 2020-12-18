OAKWOOD — John Odle has been tapped to step in to the principal’s position at Oakwood High School in July.
Currently the school’s assistant principal, Odle will succeed Tim Lee, an Oakwood native who is retiring and has been serving the school district for 33 years.
“One thing that is interesting at Oakwood, which I think has helped keep our tradition going ... prior to this we’ve only had three high school principals in the last 47 years, which is pretty incredible,” Superintendent Larry Maynard said.
Maynard said he believes that has had a “huge impact on the success of our high school.”
The 55-year-old Lee has served as principal for seven years; he was also assistant principal before that.
A 1983 Oakwood High graduate, Lee grew up in the town.
“When I think of Oakwood, he’s like the first person that comes to my mind that represents the community well,” Maynard said. “Tim Lee is probably the most dedicated, committed and caring principal that I’ve been around.
“He leads his building and his staff with compassion and consistency that has really strengthened our high school over the years. He’s going to be greatly missed as an educator.”
Maynard said Odle was selected by committee “from a talented pool of candidates” for the principal position.
Retired from medical administration as a medical wartime planner, he served in the Air Force from 1983-2003.
“He brings a lot of leadership skills, organization and administration to our school district,” Maynard said.
Odle has been a teacher and coach and moved to the assistant principal’s post three years ago.
“He brings a lot of authentic hard work and integrity,” Maynard said.