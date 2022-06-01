Listen to this article

DANVILLE — An open house tribute celebration for Garfield Elementary, which is closing, is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today.

Speed-painter John Jansky will exhibit his abilities live on stage.

A variety of other activities are also planned, including a drawing for a cake gift certificate, plus sidewalk-chalk creations, bubbles and face painting for children, and a memory walk in the gym, where past photos will be displayed. Green carnations will be handed out, courtesy of Anker Florist.

The school opened in 1903.

Our County Editor

Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette's Our County section and former editor of the Rantoul Press. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com.

