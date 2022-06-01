DANVILLE — An open house tribute celebration for Garfield Elementary, which is closing, is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today.
Speed-painter John Jansky will exhibit his abilities live on stage.
A variety of other activities are also planned, including a drawing for a cake gift certificate, plus sidewalk-chalk creations, bubbles and face painting for children, and a memory walk in the gym, where past photos will be displayed. Green carnations will be handed out, courtesy of Anker Florist.
The school opened in 1903.