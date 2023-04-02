CHAMPAIGN — Nichole Millage noticed the knee-length socks Katie Holloway Bridge was wearing over her prosthetic leg when her new teammate walked into her first Team USA sitting volleyball camp in 2006.
Just a year earlier, before she attended her first camp with the team, Millage might have been similarly dressed, hiding any evidence of her disability or her identity as an amputee.
Already a leader on the team, Millage made it clear to Holloway Bridge that the only woman to ever play Division I basketball with a prosthetic leg didn’t need to hide her identity anymore.
“I was like, ‘You’ve got to let that (shame) go,’” Millage said. “We helped each other be more comfortable, literally, in our own skin and be comfortable in our own bodies and not care that people stare.
“They just stare because they’re curious or they’re impressed, especially now, because prosthetics are so much cooler. It made me more comfortable being an amputee and not having it be something to hide or to be ashamed of or anything like that, because there’s definitely a learning curve there when you’re a 21-year-old and you’re going through this change.”
While her skill as a volleyball player earned her a spot on the U.S. sitting volleyball team, it was Millage’s leadership that made her such a valuable asset during four Paralympics that saw the team win two silver medals and two golds over the course of her 15-year career.
After retiring following the Tokyo Paralympics two years ago at the age of 44, Millage was named a 2023 Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, for which she’ll be honored at a reception set for April 14 at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
For Holloway Bridge, who now considers Millage her best friend, that leadership was life-changing.
“I was very self-conscious about my disability and carried a lot of hate for myself as someone with a disability,” said Holloway Bridge, who was named Most Valuable Player at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
“But Nichole helped me break out of my shell. ... She was showcasing to me how to be comfortable in your own skin, how to navigate as an amputee, and being a woman and an amputee — things like having a rubber band on your sandals and having a split-toe with your prosthetic foot, and encouraging me to wear shorts and dresses and different things that would let me feel more comfortable in my own skin that I wasn’t accustomed to before.”
Before she could do that, Millage had to undergo a metamorphosis of her own.
❖ ❖ ❖The 1998 boating accident that led to the amputation of her lower left leg 6 inches above her ankle altered the course of Millage’s life. But the dramatic, positive changes weren’t quick or immediate.
At the time, the 21-year-old Millage was a student at Parkland College after spending two years at Southern Illinois University. The accident, in which she found herself caught in the boat’s propeller, left her with an injured hand and a lower leg that was nearly severed. Another passenger died.
“I was trying to live a normal life of a 21-year-old, but it was severely disrupted with surgeries, doctor’s appointments, prosthetic appointments,” she said. “So, there was a good year or two where that’s all I did. I was kind of angry, resentful, but also at the same time, I had so much support and just general happiness that I was still alive.”
Initially, Millage rebuffed suggestions that she should participate in adaptive sports, which are prevalent in Champaign-Urbana, with highly successful wheelchair basketball and track programs at University of Illinois.
Instead, she continued to play able-bodied sports recreationally.
“I loved showing people that I could play sports with a prosthetic leg,” she said. “I loved that I was doing things that — I wouldn’t say people didn’t expect of me, but they were still impressed that I was still playing at a good level even with a prosthetic leg. I still loved being involved in sports.”
In 2004, while attending a softball tournament, she had a conversation with a couple whose daughter recently lost a leg, whom Millage met shortly after. Through that connection, Millage volunteered to be a chaperone at a camp for kids with disabilities.
That’s where she was exposed to the wide world of adaptive sports, including sitting volleyball. Upon hearing about her background as a high school volleyball player, a coach suggested she try the sport.
Six months later, she was off to a USA Volleyball camp in Denver.
“It was definitely the most challenging thing I ever did sports-wise,” Millage said. “It’s a whole new ballgame, but I obviously wanted to get good at it and learn as much as I could. I was on a team of women who were like me, and we all had a disability, so I was finally around people who I could share my experience with, which I didn’t really have before that, so they kind of were my encouragement.
Her teammates told her: “You have to stick with it. You’ll get better and you’ll be able to travel the world.”
“Some of my best friends I made on that team,” Millage said, “and a zillion different memories and trips and all of the things we accomplished together.”
The next year, she was given the opportunity to move to Edmonds, Okla., where the national team trains at the University of Central Oklahoma.
By then, Millage was in her late 20s, with a job she enjoyed as a secretary at a local law firm, a house that she had recently purchased and a dog. The opportunity to finish her bachelor’s degree while diving into a sport she’d grown more and more fond of, though, was enough incentive make the move in January 2007.
“I had the opportunity to move somewhere else at hit reset on my life, which a lot of people don’t get,” she said. “I wasn’t married. I didn’t have kids, so I wasn’t tied down by anything here. It just seemed like a really good opportunity that was a no-brainer. So, I quit the job, I sold the house, I even got rid of the dog. I moved there and I was able to dedicate all of my time to volleyball and to school.”
❖ ❖ ❖During her five years in Oklahoma, Millage became a stalwart on a team that won silver at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics and the 2012 London Paralympics. She also finished her bachelor’s degree at Central Oklahoma and went on to earn her master’s in business administration, a feat she previously didn’t think was possible.
All the while, her perspective on her disability changed.
“You’re sitting on the floor and you’re taking off your leg in front of people,” Millage said. “And that was a whole new thing to me, where I was like, ‘This is weird, and everyone is looking,’ and that was a new thing for me. ... It made me more comfortable being an amputee and not having it be something to hide or to be ashamed of or anything like that, because there’s definitely a learning curve there when you’re a 21-year-old and you’re going through this change.”
Living on a training stipend, though, wasn’t easy. There were times, Millage said, when she didn’t make any money because the team didn’t perform to high enough standards.
After the London Games, she decided the time was right to leave Oklahoma. An opportunity arose with the city of Champaign’s Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan. After working in that role for a year, she transitioned into her current job as environmental sustainability specialist, which involves managing the city’s recycling programs.
She’d occasionally be able to gather the Parkland or University of Illinois volleyball teams for training sessions, but training became far more difficult. Still, she kept her spot on the national team, which won its first gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games with Millage playing the role of utility player and mentor.
As the team geared up for the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were pushed back to 2021 by the pandemic, Millage was set to play in one last Paralympics at the age of 44 before retiring.
When the 12-player active roster was released in July, just over a month before the tournament was set to begin, she wasn’t on it. Instead, she was selected as an alternate, meaning she’d only go if a teammate was ruled out due to injury or sickness.
“When she wasn’t initially selected to go to Tokyo, it was devastating for me, because she is my best friend off the court and on the team,” Holloway Bridge said. “During that process, I can’t say enough about how much she still showed up for our team.
“She was still talking to teammates, she still showed up at the training camp even though she was so disappointed she wasn’t selected. She showed up every single step of the way until Tokyo, and she did it with her head held high, which I think was really difficult to do.”
In the weeks before the Tokyo Games, Millage was given the news that a teammate tested positive for COVID-19, and she’d be replacing her on the roster. After a slow start that included a loss to China, the U.S. team rebounded and eventually beat the Chinese in the gold-medal match.
“It was the ultimate roller coaster for the last year or two of my career, but it just made it that much sweeter,” Millage said. “I got to come home and celebrate this gold medal with my family, my friends, my workplace, my community. Everything was awesome. I seriously consider myself the luckiest athlete in the world.”
She left the sport much better than she found it. For the first time in 2021, U.S. Paralympians were paid the same as their Olympian counterparts, but it isn’t simply the pay that has improved.
Broader acceptance of adaptive sports and the disabled community as a whole has grown immensely since Millage’s accident 25 years ago. Prosthetics have improved, and amenities like adaptive clothing have become more available.
In 2023, Millage doesn’t think it would take seven years for a 21-year-old amputee to become involved with sitting volleyball or another adaptive sport.
“There’s more awareness,” she said. “If I had lost my leg in today’s world, they would probably be trying to recruit me right now for sitting volleyball.”
When the opportunities arise, Millage meets with new amputees, counseling them that, although their life has changed forever, “it is not the end of the world.”
After all, Millage’s own amputation led her to heights she couldn’t have imagined.
“I could not have asked for a better sports career and to get to play until I was 44,” she said. “I accomplished literally everything I wanted to accomplish. I just feel like the luckiest professional athlete ever.”
“