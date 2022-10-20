CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College’s next president, Pam Lau, will be paid a base annual salary of $300,000 when she takes over in January for retiring President Tom Ramage.
A four-year contract for Lau, running from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026, was approved by the Parkland board Wednesday night.
It’s identical to Ramage’s contract, except for the salary, Parkland spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart said.
Ramage’s contract called for a $269,694 base salary starting July 1, 2019, with annual adjustments of a minimum 6 percent raise unless otherwise agreed to by him and the board.
His current base salary is $321,209, Stuart said.
Lau’s contract states any salary adjustments will be reviewed on an annual basis unless she and the board agree otherwise in writing.
The contract also states the board will cover the premiums on and provide a $500,000 term life insurance policy for Lau and will pay or reimburse Lau for what she pays to the State Universities Retirement System for her retirement.
The contract further calls for Lau to receive a monthly personal expense allowance of $1,000 and an annual vehicle expense allowance of $7,500, plus a reasonable reinbursement for gasoline.
She will also receive a Parkland corporate credit card to be used for “usual and customary college, corporate, business and entertainment expenses” in connection with her service as Parkland president.
And, the contract states, health and dental insurance will be provided for Lau at no cost to her — plus “the board shall pay the same premium charged to Lau in the event she enrolls for family coverage in the basic health plan as it pays for all other employees.”
Lau will also be furnished a computer, necessary computer supplies and internet access at her home. And she’ll be provided travel and accident insurance coverage while acting in the course of her work as president, excluding routine travel to and from work.
The contract also calls for Lau to receive 24 paid vacation days a year, and for her to earn 12 days a year for sick leave, eight days a year for personal leave and up to five days of bereavement leave.
Lau, who is currently executive vice president at Parkland, started with the college as a part-time faculty member in 1995.