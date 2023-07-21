CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College enrollment figures are expected to continue their recent climb this fall, adding to a surge that began a year ago.
Dean of Enrollment Kristin Smigielski said the upward trend began in fall 2022, when 6,024 students took classes, a 5.8 percent increase over the previous fall. The increase continued in the spring with 5,614 enrollees, a 7.7 percent jump from spring 2021.
Smigielski told Parkland trustees Wednesday that summer and fall projections show a continued increase. Those numbers will be released later.
“Our enrollment was up the past couple of semesters, and we had big gains in the summer,” Smigielski said. “There’s so much registration that happens in August, there’s a lot of moving parts, so we don’t report our enrollment numbers until later.”
It reverses a several-year decline in numbers — a period that was particularly bleak during the pandemic, when the drop hit double digits. Smigielski said higher enrollment figures might be due to a weaker economy.
College enrollment tends to increase during economic downturns as many go back to school in hopes of improving their job prospects.
Smigielski said when unemployment figures climb, community-college enrollment numbers do as well. That was certainly the case during the Great Recession in 2008-09, when community-college enrollment numbers peaked. Since then, they’ve been declining.
“For the first time in a little over a decade, we are starting to see our enrollment trend up, which is nice,” she said. “That’s a statewide trend, too.”
Michael Trame, Parkland’s vice president for student services, was similarly enthusiastic about the increases.
“It’s exciting to see that more people are choosing Parkland College, whether new high school graduates, U of I concurrent enrollees needing fundamental physics and other science courses or area employees who want to grow their careers through workforce training programs,” he said. “Parkland’s mission continues to be to engage our students and district communities in learning, and we do so by providing educational programs and services of a high quality.”
Smigielski said the college has also implemented strategies to increase enrollment.
“An important part of the puzzle is to focus on returning students,” she said. “We have put some effort into trying to target the students who might have taken a semester or two off.”
She said community colleges are also attractive for people wanting to advance in their current job.
“If you have a job currently, (certain community college studies) can integrate into a program and can help you upskill that job or move up to a management level,” Smigielski said. “It can do that for students at a low cost and relatively quickly.”
In other business
The college will also again go after state Resource Allocation Management funds for a new physical sciences training center to
- provide new chemistry and biology laboratories and classrooms to accommodate the growth in health professions and in science, technology, engineering and math industries.
Trustees also reviewed the tentative fiscal year 2024 budget, which will be published in The News-Gazette. A vote on a final budget is set in September.