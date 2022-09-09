CHAMPAIGN — What if the job skills and experience you already have could reduce the time and money it costs to take college courses?
Parkland College officials are working to make that a reality in a handful of programs that provide education and training for manufacturing, industrial technology and welding careers. And now a new federal grant will help cover some of the cost.
Parkland has been awarded a $4.99 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor — part of $45 million the agency is awarding to 13 colleges in a dozen states to help expand career and technical education programs.
Parkland’s grant will be spread out over a consortium of seven Illinois community colleges that also include Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby, Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, John A. Logan College in Carterville, John Woods Community College in Quincy, Rend Lake College in Ina and Shawnee Community College in Ullin, with Parkland serving as the lead college, according to Nancy Sutton, Parkland’s vice president for academic services.
The grant money will help foot costs to launch competency-based education, in which students are tested to determine the skills they already have in their fields to avoid the time and cost it would require to be in a class that would teach them what they already know, Sutton said.
In other words, she said, “we test you first to see what you know, and if you have some of the skills, we’re not going to waste your time and your money and we’re going to let you move right to the skills you don’t have.”
This can help reduce time and costs and make these courses more available for students who are already working and lack time and resources to attend classes, Sutton said.
Parkland has had competency-based education under development for the past year and a half, she said, and faculty members have already been working on the curriculum.
The hope is to have this opportunity available for the fall 2023 semester, she said.
Parkland’s share of the grant money will be higher than those going to the other colleges in the consortium, since Parkland will be managing the grant, Sutton said.
That includes having a grant manager on board to make sure the seven colleges are on track and the use of an outside evaluator to make sure they’re achieving goals, she said.
Some of the grant funding will be used by the other colleges to pay for consulting services to get competency-based education up and running, and Parkland, which is farther along, will be using some of its share of the grant funds to provide equipment for labs and other support for students, such as laptops and scholarships, Sutton said.