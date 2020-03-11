CHAMPAIGN — Beginning March 23, Parkland College will be shifting as many courses as possible to an online format, President Tom Ramage announced Wednesday.
"This measure is intended to decrease the overall concentration of students on campus without disrupting the work of teaching and learning," he said. "For students, this means that many courses will shift to the online format upon their return from next week’s spring break."
Lab and studio components of courses will continue to meet on campus, he said, while "lecture components of all courses will move online beginning March 23," Ramage said.
This will continue through April 3 and will be re-evaluated as the coronavirus threat develops.
While lectures are being moved online, Ramage noted that “administration and staff will remain on campus for regular working hours,” and that the campus will remain open.
Parkland’s Child Development Center will also remain open “so long as it is safe for families and students,” Ramage said.
"The College’s response seeks to strike a balance between preparedness and caution," Ramage said.