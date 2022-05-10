CHAMPAIGN — A hometown graduate of Parkland College who went on to become a doctor specializing in pain management will be the speaker during the college’s first in-person commencement ceremony since 2019, set for next week.
Dr. Stuart King of Champaign, who serves as head of the department of spine and pain management at Christie Clinic, received his associate degree from Parkland in 1987 and continued his education at the University of Illinois, where he received his bachelor’s and medical degrees and later, a master’s in business administration.
King has also served as a UI trustee since 2017 and was a major in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and a captain in the Illinois Army National Guard.
Parkland College President Tom Ramage chose the successful Parkland alumnus to address the about 300 of about 750 graduates expected to attend the ceremony at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
“I’m so excited to celebrate student success back in person,” said Mike Trame, vice president of student services at Parkland, who called graduation “the crown jewel of the year.”
After two years of producing online virtual celebrations, Trame is happy to be back to the chaos of the two-hour in-person ceremony.
“It just wasn’t as powerful in the virtual environment, and having it back where friends and family can be part of that celebration and can share in the enthusiasm and excitement, there’s nothing like that,” said Trame, who started his service at Parkland as volleyball coach in 2004.
Trame said the highest turnout ever for a commencement ceremony has been around 350 in 2018 and 2019.
“To come out of the pandemic where we’ve seen lower participation, to get to 300 was a phenomenal showing of how much commencement means to our students,” he said. “It’s stressful in the logistics but by far the most fun part of my job.”
The 55th commencement will also feature a welcome from Ramage and board of trustees Vice chair Bianca Green.
The late Jonathan Westfield of Savoy, who served as a Parkland trustee from 2017 to 2021, will be remembered with an honorary degree.
Mr. Westfield was a retired Champaign police officer who for many years was a school resource officer and later ran the Youth Assessment Center, a program intended to keep juveniles out of the justice system. The father of three died last June at age 54 from cancer.
Trame said the student speaker for the event will be Angela Maligaya, a Parkland Pathway student who graduated from Centennial High School in 2020 and plans to continue her education in global environmental sciences at the University of Hawaii.
The tassel-turner will be Sean Ealy, a Cincinnati native who has been on the Cobras basketball team for two years and is graduating with a degree in communications.
For those who still are unable or unwilling to attend the ceremony, it will be livestreamed via YouTube and Facebook Live.