CHAMPAIGN — The Parkland College Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase Wednesday that will go into effect starting with the upcoming summer session.
Tuition is set to rise by $6.25 per credit hour to $154.75. This will be the first increase for Parkland students since summer 2019.
Student activity fees will also be raised by $1.25 to $3 per credit hour starting with the summer session. Parkland officials said student activity fees haven’t been increased in more than a decade.
The board also approved a course fee schedule for 2023-24 that includes both increases and decreases in various program courses.