CHAMPAIGN — A dean at Parkland College is being promoted as part of an executive transition plan for the retirement of President Tom Ramage in 2023.
Trustees promoted Nancy Sutton, dean of arts and sciences, to associate vice president for academic services effective Jan. 2, filling a position vacated when Pamela Lau was promoted to executive vice president in October. Trustees at that time named Lau as president-designee to succeed Ramage in 2023.
Lau was vice president for academic services before her promotion in October, and Sutton will eventually take on that title after a year or two of working with Lau before she becomes president. She will earn $123,849 in her new role, up from $115,058 last year.
“It’s all part of a very lengthy transition period,” Sutton said. “Things so often fall through the gaps when you change from one person to another.”
“This time, we have plenty of time to make sure we have everything covered.”
A search is underway to fill the dean’s post. Sutton will cover those duties in the interim and hopes to have someone in place by March.
Sutton joined Parkland 13 years ago as an associate professor of fine and applied arts and was later department chair before becoming dean in March 2015. She holds a doctor of education in community college leadership from Ferris State University in Michigan.
An Effingham native who grew up in Decatur, Sutton earned her bachelor’s degree in English and communications at Millikin University. After living in upstate New York and Idaho, she and her husband decided to move back to Illinois in 2001. She was a visiting instructor in communication at the UI for three years before joining Parkland.
Sutton said she works closely with Lau and they have a similar vision for Parkland, with the goal of “making sure the curriculum aligns well with what people in the community really need.”
As dean, she’s spent a lot of time on outreach to local high schools and helped develop the Early Transfer Academy, designed to help students complete their college general-education coursework before they leave high school.
Also this week, trustees approved three new career certificates: Google IT support professional, land surveying technician and music business. All three will go through a final review by the Illinois Community College Board.
The music business certificate prepares students for entry-level positions in the industry. Parkland already has a recording-studio class and a student-staffed recording production company, Perimeter Road, but students needed a better understanding of the music business itself, Sutton said.
“They were looking for something that gave them the tools to work in the music industry, work at recording studios or do their own,” she said.
Along with knowledge of how the industry works, students will gain hands-on experience in music recording, audio production, radio, advertising and business. Those who complete the 24-credit-hour certificate can be employed as recording studio assistants or associates at record companies or in entry-level positions in music business firms.
The Google IT Support Professional program, which consists of six credit hours, is designed to prepare students for entry-level jobs in PC (Windows) support. They will learn fundamental skills in troubleshooting, customer service, networking, operating systems, system administration and security. Students earn a Google-issued, industry-recognized credential.
The Land Surveying Technician certificate is a four-semester, part-time program designed for students currently employed in the surveying industry and accepted for entry into the apprenticeship program sponsored by the Illinois Professional Land Surveyor’s Association and Parkland College.